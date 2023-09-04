2023 Headies Award: Nobody Failed Me, I Failed Myself – Portable

Nigerian controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has reflected on his mistakes following the conclusion of the 2023 Headies Award.

It is worth noting that the 2023 Headies Award rounded up on Sunday evening, September 3 after selecting top-rated entertainers in different categories.

It would be recalled that Portable clashed with the organizers of the awards and was disqualified from two categories, ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’ and ‘Rookie of the Year’.

Amid the headies award, the singer has taken to his Instagram page to pen a note reflecting on his actions.

He shared a snippet of his song on his page and also emphasized that he’s the sole reason for his failure and how the people he depended on also failed him.

Portable pressed on to curse out his enemies while ridiculing them for showing up again to taunt him.

“At the end of the day it was only God that stayed others were just cappin 99 Advisers 1 helper Bad Energy EDAPADA.

“It cost a lot to get a lot nobody failed me I failed myself thinking everybody was for me like I was for them. It shall not be well with my enemies.

“Baba Yin Ti De Pada Bad Energy EDAPADA IKA OF AFRICA Akoi Grace Wey No Dey Disgrace.

“Portable Omolalomi ANIKULETI OGUNDABADE Street DonJazzy CEO DR ZEH NATION MANY MANY INSPIRATION,” he wrote.

