2023 Has Been A Tough Year For Me – Wizkid

Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has opened up on his difficulties in 2023, and how tough the year was for him.

Taking to his Instagram story, he noted that he’s now looking forward to a better 2024, hoping it will be good for him.

He wrote, he wrote, “2023 you show me she, 24 be good to me”.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Wizkid lost his mother in London, on August 18, 2023, and netizens have linked his comment to the death of his mother, Dolapo Balogun.

READ ALSO:

Wizkid’s statement about 2023 caught the attention of his fans, who reacted in the comment section.

See some reactions below:

@Remilekun_LRS: “If wizzy dae see shege with me I come dae see for here?”

@X_olokpa: “Shege for person wey buy Ferrari?”

@KwinOlolade: “May 2024 be good to we all FC.”

@Ennywizzy_20: “Which shege baba Bolu ??”

@Remilekun_LRS: “If wizzy dae see shege with me I come dae see for here?”

See Post Below: