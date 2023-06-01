New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
2023 Hajj: ‘We’re Committed To Airlifting 3,346 Bauchi Pilgrims’

The Bauchi State Pilgrims Welfare Board has assured the people that all intending pilgrims from the state would be airlifted to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on or before Sunday, May 7. Spokesperson of the state 2023 Hajj Committee, Alhaji Yayanuwa Zainabari, gave the assurance while briefing newsmen in Bauchi yesterday.

Zainabari said already the first flight which carried over five hundred pilgrims has arrived in Madina safely and all the pilgrims are in good condition. He called on those yet to receive their bags and uniforms from the board to be patient as efforts are being made to make the items available in good time.

Zainabari used the opportunity to reiterate the commitment of the state government to ensure adequate welfare of the pilgrims from the state to the holy land. About three thousand three hundred and forty six intending pilgrims are expected to perform this year’s hajj from the state.

