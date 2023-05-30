2023 Hajj: Ogun Airlifts 840 Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia

The Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has disclosed that in the first and second batches, 840 pilgrims have been airlifted to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj rites.

The Chairman of the Ogun State 2023 Hajj Adhoc committee, Dr Tajudeen Ashaye disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday.

Ashaye said, so far 840 pilgrims from Ogun State have been airlifted out of 1,234 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj.

The chairman said the second batch took off on Tuesday after completing the screening at midnight Monday.

Ashaye said the first batch had been airlifted earlier from Lagos to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said “We have been called from Lagos that the plane is ready. The second batch, which also contains 420 pilgrims started their screening at midnight Monday and by Tuesday morning, they have been airlifted.

“This was possible due to the support given to us by the Governor, Dapo Abiodun.”

He however warned the Pilgrims not to treat Hajj as tourism, saying, it an obligatory act of worship.

He urged the pilgrims to be careful on their journey, warning that mistakes may lead to disqualification and punishment.

He said, “When someone has the power and health, he has to perform this hajj.

“You have to be careful and be obedient to the word of Almighty Allah. You can’t compare hajj with other journeys because it is an act of ibadah.

“Any mistake made will lead to disqualification from this hajji. The reward is from Almighty Allah and if you still perform it with your money and disobey Allah, you will still be punished by Allah.”