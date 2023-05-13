2023 Hajj: NAHCON, Airlines Agrees On $250 Increase For Fare

Zikrullah Hassan, the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has stated that four local airlines, identified as Air Peace, Azman, Max Air, and Aero Contractors, have requested a sum of $250 increase in the fare for the 2023 Hajj exercise.

According to Hassan, the airlines attribute their demands to the ongoing crisis in Sudan, which necessitates a long journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It’s worth noting that these airlines had previously declined to sign an airlift agreement with NAHCON, citing the extra financial burden of using an alternative route.

While speaking in Abuja during a staff training event for NAHCON, state pilgrim boards, and private tour operators, Hassan ensured that the additional cost wouldn’t be passed on to the pilgrims.