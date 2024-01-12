2023 Hajj: NAHCON Adjudged Cross River as Best Performing State Pilgrims’ Board

The Executive Chairman of Cross Rivers State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Abdullahi Rabilu Maimaje , proudly announces the receipt of a Letter of Commendation from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for the exceptional performance of the Board during the 2023 Hajj Operations.

In the official letter from Mal. Jalal Ahmad Arabi, Acting Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, the Cross Rivers State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board is recognized as the FIRST BEST performing Board/Contingent among other States of the Federation. Again the Chairman receipt another Commendation letter has come third as the BEST CHIEF EXECUTIVE among other states of the Federation.

The commendation applauds the Board’s dedication, efficiency, and overall excellence in managing the Hajj Operations. The letter further urges the Board to not only maintain the achieved momentum but to surpass these accomplishments in the upcoming Hajj Operations.

This recognition reflects the commitment of Cross Rivers State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board to ensuring a smooth and successful pilgrimage experience for its participants. The Executive Chairman expresses gratitude for the commendation and assures the Commission of the Board’s unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in future Hajj Operations.