2023 Hajj: Jigawa Board to Refund N95M to 1,571 Pilgrims – Official

Share

Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board says it has concluded arrangements to refund over N95 million to 1,572 pilgrims, who performed the 2023 Hajj exercise from the state.

The Director-General of the board, Alhaji Ahmad Labbo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse, recently.

Labbo said the refund was for some services not rendered to the pilgrims while in the Holy Land.

He said that each of the beneficiaries would receive N61,080 through his/her bank account.

“This refund is for 2023 Hajj exercise and the total amount to be paid is N95,156,680 in respect of 1,571 pilgrims.

“And if you divide the said amount by the number of the pilgrims, the refund stood at N61,080 to each of the 1,517 pilgrims that performed Hajj in 2023 from the state,” he said.

The board, he said, instructed zonal officers to obtain bank account details of the beneficiaries in their respective areas.

“This is what we are doing now and as soon as we are through, all the 1,517 pilgrims from Jigawa will be refunded with the aforementioned amount,” he explained.

Share

Please follow and like us: