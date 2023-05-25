2023 Hajj: Bauchi Begins Vaccination Of 3,152 Intending Pilgrims

The Bauchi State Government has commenced the vaccination of 3,152 intending pilgrims to this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to the journalists at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH), the pilgrim commission’s Director of Operations Mohammed Sabiu Barau said they had decentralized the vaccination centres to ease the suffering of the intending pilgrims to hospitals in their respective local government areas and the ATBUTH.

According to him, said the dosage of vaccination is one of the requirements by Saudi Arabia for every intending pilgrim to be immunized before allowing entering the country for the Hajj.