2023 Hajj: Aero To End Airlifting Operations June 12

In order to participate in this year’s Hajj exercise, one of the authorized airlines transporting Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aero Contractors, has guaranteed that it will finish airlifting the 8,033 intending pilgrims assigned to it by the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) to the Holy Land on or before June 12.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Alhaji Liman Mohammad, the person in charge of organising the 2023 Hajj for Aero Contractors, gave the assurance.

According to him, 3,223 pilgrims from the states of Nasarawa, Oyo, and Adamawa had been flown to Saudi Arabia out of the 8,033 passengers the airline was given.

He said that the airline has relocated to Lagos, where it will fly five times to carry approximately 1,500 prospective pilgrims from the states of Oyo and Lagos. The airline, he claimed, is adamant about finishing the transportation of all the pilgrims assigned to it before Jeddah airport closes.

“So from June 12, we will be free. Jeddah International Airport will be closed on June 26, that is about 14 days after we finished our operation, by God’s grace,” he said.