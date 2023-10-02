2023 Guber: Oduyoye, Sanusi, Makinde Orchestrated Folarin, APC’s Woeful Loss – Olaosebikan

A former Chairman of the Oluyole Local Government, Ibadan, Oyo State, and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, has revealed why the party and its gubernatorial candidate, in the 2023 election, Senator Teslim Folarin, lost to Governor Seyi Makinde, citing three eminent citizens as the combined causative factor.

Much as the party tried to frustrate the second term ambition of the incumbent governor, Olaosebikan said “Chief Dotun Sanusi, the billionaire owner of Ilaji Farms and Resorts, Akanran; Honourable Babatunde Oduyoye, the then Special Adviser on Politics to the Governor of Oyo State; and the Oyo State Governor himself, Engineer Oluwaseyi Makinde, frustrated our plan”.

According to him “the main catalyst of that force was the Osi Baameto of Ibadan land, Chief Babatunde Oduyoye”.

The former Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Late Gov. Lam Adesina of Oyo State, made the revelation yesterday in his birthday congratulatory message to Oduyoye who turned 60. Oduyoye was a former two-term House of Representatives member for Ibadan North West/ Ibadan South West Federal Constituency in Oyo State.

Describing Oduyoye as “a political force to reckon with in Oyo State, Olaosebikan, a former Abuja Bureau Chief of Vanguard Newspapers, said:

“Many people are still at a loss, confounded in figuring out why our party, my party, APC, lost woefully in the last gubernatorial election contested by our common friend, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin. For free, I want to reveal on this auspicious occasion of Oduyoye’s 60th birthday that we lost as a result of a precise and strong force put together by three eminent citizens of the state: Chief Dotun Sansi, the billionaire owner of Ilaji Farms and Resorts, Akanran; Honourable Babatunde Oduyoye, the then Special Adviser on Politics to the Governor of Oyo State; and the Oyo State Governor himself, Engineer Oluwaseyi Makinde. And the main Catalyst of that force was the Osi Baameto of Ibadan land, Chief Babatunde Oduyoye.

“As a party, APC, campaign organization and in my personal capacity as an ever loyal, committed and dedicated person, we did all we could to neutralize the force but it was too phenomenal for us to effect. Affirmatively, the Alase sobriquet given to Babatunde Michael Enitan Oduyoye by K1 the Olori Omo Oba Akile of Ijebu, has grown to become, with the greatest veneration to the Almighty God, real Alase of Social, economic and political spheres in Oyo State”, he said.

Eulogizing the former lawmaker who is also the owner of Majerita Hotels, Ibadan, for his political sagacity and social influence, Olaosebikan supported KWAM 1’s age-long lyrical praise of Oduyoye stressing that: “With his impeccable character, good natures, hard-work, uncommon wisdom, humility, loyalty in friendship and relationships, confidence and self-assurance, Babs has become a true Alase in the social, economic and political spheres of Oyo State.

“Pioneering social hub in Oyo State with his Majerita Hotels, Babs remains one of the outstanding socialites in the state. He is unarguably The Rallying Point; Assuming the leadership of the student government of the premier university in Nigeria, the University of Ibadan at the tender age of 21 and still relating convivially with students’ unions at 60, Babatunde is the quintessential activist of all seasons”, he remarked.