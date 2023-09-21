2023 Guber: Don’t Force Yourself On Bayelsans – Sultan Of Sokoto

As the Bayelsa State governoship election comes up in about two months’ time, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has called on candidates not to force themselves on the people of the state, adding that any of them that the people don’t want should peacefully go away.

Speaking in Yenagoa on Thursday when he came to commission the Glory Drive phase two, the traditional ruler who is also the national chairman of all the traditional rulers in Nigeria said that it is only God that gives power therefore all should be humble.

He advised today’s leaders to try and be closer to the people they are leading maintaining that they should get the people’s opinion before acting.

The Sultan of Sokoto called on Nigerians to be more united adding that there is always unity in diversity

The Sultan said “No matter what happens, don’t try to force yourself on people. Only God gives power to whoever he wants. So do your things with the fear of God knowing that only God gives power. We pray for you, we pray for everybody here and we pray for peace in Bayelsa State and in Nigeria.

“Somebody will wonder why bringing somebody far away from Sokoto to Bayelsa to Commission a road project, there are too many things there to talk about if we have to spend a whole day to talk about it, one; it is not just a road but very iconic and historical road, and it takes a long time and a lot of money to build.

“There is a need for us to be together as one big family, why bring somebody far away from Sokoto to Bayelsa, because of this is one Nigeria, we are stronger together, our diversity is our strength, and we are all here today as one family, different tribes, but we are all together and when a leader is doing the right thing, you will see it through the faces and action of the followers, and I believe the governor is doing the right thing.

“I pray the governor of Bayelsa State do more for the people of the state, work for the people who put you in a leadership position and not for them to work for you, you are their servants and they are not your servants.

“So I want to call on the people of Bayelsa to continue to show support, pray for the leaders, when a leader is doing well, support him so that he will do more, when he is doing wrong please correct him, don’t think because he is your leader, he cannot be corrected, nobody is above mistake, leaders make mistakes more than the followers because they are on top there.

“A leader must consult before taking a decision, I and the governor of Bayelsa State will continue to work together for the peace and harmony of our people, our diversity is our strength, and let’s continue to help one another.

“I like to thank the good people of Bayelsa State for inviting and receiving us, and we thank Allah for making us to accept this invitation, and bring us here safely. Such work like this is what you are doing to take the burden of leadership from your shoulders by providing this road for people to use in a happy mood.

Speaking earlier, Governor Douye Diri said that the road was for both APC, PDP and Labour party members adding that the road was for everybody

He said that the road would bring more development and prosperity adding that he wouldn’t play politics with the development of the state.

During said” This road we are commissioning today is for APC PDP and Labour Party. Some people came and played politics with it and we said no. This was the road that was conceived under Good Luck Jonathan which I have now christened as the South-South Road.

“The former president was able to complete the phase from the East-West Road to Igbogene. When Timipre Sylva came in they stayed for about five years and this road was abandoned.

“Haven been part of those who took the decision and now God has given me the grace to pilot the affairs this road must be taken to it’s logical conclusion.

“As I said we are bringing development to every area of Bayelsa state and for us bringing development and prosperity is the character of our government and because we know that in the absence of peace, sustainaible prosperity cannot be guaranteed.

“We instil peace as a government and that is why I often say that those that kill and destroy to gain political power do not mean well for you.

“Where there is no peace there is no development and where there is no development there is no peace. Our gathering here today is possible because there is peace. This government won’t play politics with the development of Bayelsa State.

The commissioner of works and infrastructure Moses Teibowei had said that the 10.2-kilometer road gulped about 30 billion naira.