2023 Global Wellness Summit Moves To Miami From Qatar

Organisers of the 17th annual Global Wellness Summit 2023, has announced Hyatt Regency Miami for the gathering, which is slated to hold between November 6 and 9, citing safety and continuity of event as reasons from moving it from Qatar, which was its original venue.

‘‘In light of recent developments and the growing concerns surrounding instability in the Middle East region, and in full alignment with Msheireb Properties, our host sponsors in Qatar, the Global Wellness Summit has made the difficult but necessary decision to relocate this year’s event to Miami, Florida,’’ read the statement from the organisers.

This is as it further noted that; ‘‘The safety and wellbeing of our delegates, speakers, team, and partners are of paramount importance, and this change in location ensures a secure experience for all participants. Our hearts go out to all of our friends and colleagues directly or indirectly impacted by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

‘‘Thank you for your support and un- Akinboboye derstanding as together we navigate these unforeseen circumstances. We are delighted that the dates remain exactly the same, November 6-9, 2023. ‘‘We look forward to gathering the GWS family in beautiful Miami for the world- class programme you have come to expect, exploring the latest trends and innovations in the wellness industry, providing an environment for impactful conversations and fostering meaningful connections.’’

At the Summit, the Global Wellness Institute will release the new Global Wellness Economy Monitor including the much-anticipated, updated bubble chart that everyone in the wellness industry will be quoting. All the keynote speakers and other guests lined up for the event have been confirmed, with Gymnast Simone Biles, expected to share her extraordinary story of courage and resilience in a keynote conversation while Grammy award-winning producer and artist, Timbaland, will inspire the summit with his personal wellness journey.