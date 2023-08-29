2023 Flood: Bayelsa Residents Call On Government To Open Up Canals

With increasing alerts about this year’s flood, residents of Bayelsa State living near the flood zone have been advised to evacuate the area. locals have once again called on the state government to clear the canals to allow water to flow freely.

Another announcement came two days ago that Cameroun Dam will be opened soon. Bayelsans are already afraid considering the havoc the flood caused last year with many lives and properties lost.

Although the Bayelsa State government had inaugurated a flood and erosion committee around March this year to handle the situation little seems to be done as most of the Canals are yet to be cleared including those around Airforce Road in Okaka, Yenagoa.

Some residents who spoke to this reporter on Monday said that they are going to leave the state if this year’s flood gets to the level it got to last year.

Also, there are no signs of internally displaced camps being erected anywhere around the state capital as at the time of filling in this report.

Mr Wisdom Kelsey in his thirties staying at an Airforce area and rears Dogs appealed to the government to come and clean up the canals stating that he doesn’t like what they are doing by just cleaning up the places people are seeing and leaving places like the Airforce where people are not seeing.

Kelsey appealed to the government to check around with a drone after the cleaning had been done to know if truly the cleaning had been done.

Mrs Nimiye Allison thirty-five years old also staying at Airforce Road said that she doesn’t know where to run to stating that she doesn’t have anywhere.

Allison prayed that this year’s flood would not be as big as last year’s own. “If it comes like that of last year, we will pack and carry our children anywhere. I don’t even know where to pack to, no hope of where to pack to yet.

“Let the state government come and open this canal for us. Let them clear the canal well so that even if the water comes it will go. For now everywhere is blocked. I have children where am I packing to? She asked.

Yet another woman in her forties Madam Preye Gwembe staying around Prosco Road said that she has already constructed a block wardrobe and block kitchen cabinet in anticipation of the flood.

“For me im already getting ready. I have done my kitchen cabinet. I have also done a wardrobe with blocks so that when the time comes, I will pack all my things on top. My boxes and other important things and I will find my way but I’m still praying that it doesn’t come.

Madam Tare piff Edo in her reaction called on the government to clear the canals stating that “Some of us that have no places to go to we will still stay here until the flood subsides. Like last year, we were swimming in the water. The water was more than our waist.

“The only assistance we need from the state government is that they should give financial assistance to the masses because prices of things will escalate with the introduction of fuel subsidy. They should keep constant light. Let them look for sincere Bayelsans that they will give money to share with people.

She said those who will not go and camp in IDP camps should be remembered by the government by giving them money. “Last year, we were using N200 to enter a canoe, this year nobody knows how much the canoe will collect.

She suggested that the government should do house counting and give people like N10,00 each including children it will go a long way. “During that time, let them come inside the flood to see things for themselves. Even those that left can be called to come and benefit, it will not be enough for the challenges but at least we will manage it.

Madam Harriet said that she was rejoicing that the flood will not come this year according to people but said that if eventually comes, they will buy planks and construct something in their rooms where they will keep their loads.

She said “I have planned, if it comes to Mbiama, we will do a Kpako in our house and carry our loads up and think of what next to do. I’m not planning anything in particular. I don’t know where to go and I’m not going to Oxbow Lake.

For this reporter who was a major victim last year, all her plans are to put the few loads on top of the wardrobe, the kitchen cabinet and at the dining side where the house is higher and move away with her children.

Another journalist residing at Aeroplane junction Oxbow Lake Mike Tayese, said he has already booked for a room at the NUJ Press Center where he took abode during last year’s flood stating that all his books were destroyed by the flood last year.