2023 Election, Worst For Women Since 1999 –Tallen

How would you describe the 2023 elections?

It’s so sad and I will describe the 2023 election as far as women are concerned as the worst election in the history of Nigeria since 1999. I am not saying it is the worst election generally but as far as women issues are concerned. All the political parties have failed women and I feel very sad because it’s not that we don’t have credible women, we have very credible women in all the 36 states, at the federal level and even local government levels that are very committed and had come out to contest election but somehow, the political parties had been very unfair to them.

Women seem to be further marginalised in Nigerian politics. Only three elected into the Senate and 16 in the House; only appointive offices hold out hope for the womenfolk now. What do you think about this?

We will not give up; we will keep encouraging women never to give up because women are the ones that came out in great numbers to vote on election day to support the incoming president. Our prayer for the president-elect is for his tenure to be successful, after that he has to make up like filling in the gap by appointing more women in credible positions. We are happy with him and we know that he is a man who believes in working with women, we strongly believe that he will not fail in his campaign promises where he promised to meet up with 35 percent affirmative action that have been approved by the gender policy and it is clear.

Out of 109 senators, we have only three women, out of 360 members of the national assembly we have only 16, this is unacceptable and Nigerian women are saying it with a loud voice that this is unacceptable but we are praying for the incoming president and I believe God will guide him to compensate women by having more women at all levels and not just at the federal executive council, on every appointment to be made, a 35 percent affirmative action should be a guide in other to carry women along.

What then are your expectations from the president-elect?

The least we expect is 35 percent affirmative action and I believe the incoming president will do justice to that in other to make up the lost grounds that women suffered in the last elections as that is the surest way that Nigerians can achieve a meaningful national development, else it will look like it’s a government walking on one leg.

What are the mechanisms in place to end the menace of gender-based violence?

With advocacy more women are informed and more women are coming out to report cases of gender-based violence now unlike before. We do a lot of advocacy and we also ensure that state commissioners take the same message to the state for localisation, so it’s not just at the federal level. We have a structure whereby the federal, state and local governments work together with the civil societies to create more awareness.

Are you impressed with the level of awareness created so far?

I must commend it, I am very impressed with the commitment of FIDA and other civil society organisations that are supporting women with trauma test.

What are the challenges faced in addressing gender-based violence in Nigeria?

The culture of silence, impunity, cultural stereotypes, failure of law enforcement agents to properly investigate rape cases, toxic ingrained prejudice against women and insufficient support for survivors are the challenges to the success of the fight against sexual and gender-based violence (GBV) in the country. Despite Federal Government’s declaration of “state of emergency” on sexual and gender-based violence, rape has persisted; it is now at crisis level with most survivors denied justice and rapists are able to avoid prosecution while hundreds of cases of rape are happening, but un- reported due to stigma and victim blaming.

Are victims of gender-based violence getting justice at all?

The fear of not being believed make many survivors of GBV not to persist in seeking justice. It is unacceptable that survivors of rape and other forms of GBV face tortuous ordeal to get justice. The state of emergency has proven to be an empty declaration which has done nothing to protect women and girls in Nigeria. At present, 11,000 cases of rape have been reported with fatal cases standing at 401,592. 3,507 cases are still open, with only 33 persons convicted so far.

How can these be handled?

There is a need for capacity building to sensitise security officials and also mobilise actions against all forms of abuse and violence against women and girls.