2023 Election: We Won Moral Victory – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi has said though the party lost the presidential election, it won a moral victory.

Obi in an event organised by Obidient Support Group to mark the anniversary of the February 25 presidential election, noted that most of the fears they expressed about the nation “if we went the way of the old politics have come to haunt us in frightening forms.

“All the worst fears that we warned might happen have all been playing out.”

Obi in a statement by the spokesman of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Dr Yuusa Tanko regretted that the economy has been driven into the worst state, adding that the population of those classified as multi-dimensionally poor has climbed astronomically to over 80 per cent.

According to him, unemployment among the youthful population “is frighteningly dangerous,” and said “The hunger protests have united our people across ethnicity, language, region, faith, and location.

“This is another confirmation of our belief that Nigerians are united by the circumstances of their living conditions, not by artificial barriers raised by opportunistic politicians. We are now one people under hunger.”

He expressed sadness over the loss of lives at the zonal office of the Nigeria Customs Service in Lagos in a stampede that ensued during the purchase of discounted 25kg rice.

“It is heartbreaking to think that despite all the wealth of our nation, Nigerians are losing their lives in their desperate quest to buy food cheaper, in the face of the growing hunger and starvation in the country,” he added.

Commended the patriotism of Nigerians even in the face of daunting challenges, stating, “Wherever I have gone all over Nigeria, north and south, I have been struck by the reality of poverty, deprivation, and suffering sometimes written boldly on the faces of people.

“Yet the beauty of our people remains the optimism in their Nigerian identity and the hope they all cherish in the future of our country.

“None of the poor people that I have encountered has ever wished they were not Nigerians.

“On the contrary, the consensus among them is that Nigeria is a good place ruled mostly by bad leaders.”

He commended the members Obidient Movement for their support and assured them that despite the current problems and setbacks, his resolve and optimism in the possibility of a new Nigeria had not dampened.

“And nothing has happened to discourage my resolve or optimism about the goals we fought for. A greater, more compassionate, more prosperous, and more equitable New Nigeria is possible.

“For me, the journey to a better Nigeria has just begun. It is a lifelong journey. On that journey, despair is not an option. Surrender is not a choice. Failure is not even a remote possibility.

“The nation has heard us. The youth have carried the mantle of changing their destiny and the direction of our country. They cannot wait to take back their country from those who regard national leadership as a criminal racket.

“I salute your courage and tenacity. Together, we made the courageous statement that a new, more prosperous, more united Nigeria is not only possible but also within reach of all Nigerians.

“You braved the odds, you defied the pessimism of nay-sayers, you made incredible sacrifices and clung to the stubborn belief that this land is our country and that its future is ours to shape for our common good and the good of posterity,” Obi stated.