2023 Election: US imposes visa ban on unnamed anti-democratic forces

The United States Government has imposed visa restrictions on some individuals who undermined the democratic process during the 2023 general elections in Nigeria. US Secretary of State, Mr. Antony Blinken, who made the announcement yesterday in Washington DC, said the sanctions were specific to certain individuals and not on the government or the Nigerian people as a whole. He, however, did not disclose the number of persons affected or their identities. “Today, I am announcing that we have taken steps to impose visa re- strictions on specific in- dividuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections cycle. “These actions are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the government of Nigeria as a whole. “Under Section 212(a) (3)C) of the immigration and nationality act, these individuals will be subject to restrictions on visas to the United States under a policy covering those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermin- ing democracy.

“These individuals have been involved in the intimidation of vot- ers through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote re- sults, and other activity that undermines Nige- ria’s democratic process. “The decision to take steps to impose visa re- strictions reflects the continued commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspi- rations to strengthen de- mocracy and the rule of law,” he said. According to Blinken, the action was in line with the United States’ commitment to advanc- ing democracy and strengthening the rule of law in Nigeria and else- where around the world. It would be recalled that the US Secretary of State had, before the 2023 general elections an- nounced visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for allegedly un- dermining the electoral and democratic process during the 2019 general elections in the country. On that occasion in New York, he also prom- ised that additional per- sons, who undermined the democratic process in the build-up to, during, and after the 2023 elec- tions, would face similar sanctions.