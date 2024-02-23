2023 Election Recorded 27.05% Voter Turnout – INEC

…Says only 9 parties in winning sheets

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections recorded 27.05 per cent voter turnout, based on the number of permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) collected and accredited voters.

According to the commission, out of a total of 93, 469, 008 registered voters, 87, 209, 007 collected their PVCs while only 25, 286, 616 were accredited to vote in the February 25 national elections.

INEC however disclosed that only 24,965,218 voters eventually voted in the elections, out of which 24,025,940 were valid votes while 939,278 were rejected votes.

This was contained in the 526-page 2023 General Election Report released by the commission on Friday.

INEC in a statement by the National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee Sam Olumekun said the 2023 poll showed “The unparalleled diversity in party representation, demonstrating significant democratic progress.”

According to him, four political parties won the gubernatorial election, seven senatorial seats, eight in the House of Representatives and nine in the state House of Assembly, which he added, illustrated a broad shift in political representation across Nigeria.

“The report underscores the pivotal role of technological advancements, particularly the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), in enhancing electoral integrity and reducing fraud.

“Furthermore, it addresses public concerns about the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal, explaining the technical issues encountered during the upload of polling unit results for the presidential election,” he stated.

Geopolitical analysis of the outcome of the presidential election showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in three geopolitical zones of the country – North Central, North West and South West; the Labour Party in two – South East and South-South, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won only in the North East.

Only 17 females (two in the Senate and 15 in the House of Representatives) were elected in the male-dominated National Assembly, the report showed.