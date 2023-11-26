2023 Election Petitions: APC Builds Hegemony as Opposition Cry Out

There are strong indications that the Judiciary may eventually foist the hegemony of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Nigeria by awarding more victories to the ruling party and stamping its dominance in the political terrain in preparation for 2027.

Political analysts believe that except the Supreme Court intervenes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may lose Zamfara and Plateau to the APC, while the New Nigerian Peoples Party(NNPP) may also lose Kano to the same party. That is going by the recent rulings by the Court of Appeal on the petitions arising from the March 18, 2023 Governorship Elections.

There has been palpable tension in the polity following the sack of the sitting governors in the three states. In the just concluded off cycle elections in three states, the APC governorship candidates emerged victorious in Imo and Kogi states, while the PDP managed to retain its dominance in Bayelsa State.

In other states where the Appeal Court delivered judgements on the 2023 Governorship Elections, the PDP appears to be holding the short end of the stick, as it lost in a place like Nasarawa State where the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had earlier declared the opposition party as the winner of the poll.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the dissolution of the Rivers State Executive Committee of the APC and sharing of the structure between two former governors of the state, Nyesom Wike and Chibuike Amaechi is another part of the scheme to ensure that the APC wins all forthcoming elections in the state.

In separate reactions to the developments, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, said the judiciary is using technicalities to deny Nigerian electorate the choice of their elected leaders. The parties in their separate reactions on the recent judgements of Court of Appeal panels that sacked three opposition governors, described it as “sad development for democracy.”

Last week, two PDP governors, Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), as well as Abba Yusuf (Kano) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), had their elections nullified by the Appeal Court. PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said: “The judgements are not based on law and facts but on technicalities. This is a challenge to democracy.

“The people voted for their leaders but the court on its own, based on technicalities and not the substantiality of the facts before it, choose another person for them. That is too bad.” Ologunagba restated the PDP’s position that Nigeria is moving towards one partystate.

The PDP spokesperson noted the comments credited to All Progressives Congress (APC) member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State, Yusuf Gagdi, who was quoted to have boasted that the party has connections in the judiciary, who are working for it was a pointer to the fact.

According to Ologunagba: “Hon. Gagdi’s declaration, perhaps, explains why the Plateau State Election Appeal Court panel snatched the victories won by PDP candidates in the National Assembly elections in the state and awarded same to defeated APC candidates in varying, contradictory and conflicting judgements in appeals with the same subject matter, same facts, same circumstances and same applicable laws.

“More worrisome is the public claim by the APC that it has persons even at the Supreme Court, has directly put the integrity and honour of the highest temple of justice in our country at stake.” National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party (LP) Obiora Ifoh, accused the court of enthroning persons rejected by the people at the polls, to be their leaders.

Ifoh regretted that the court eligibility factor to sack an LP senator and two House of Representatives members “who are clear choice of the people. “The court has clear judgement on eligibility of candidate. It is an internal affairs of the party, and a pre-election matter.

“The law has given political parties power to choose a candidate to field in an election; the Supreme Court had ruled on that. But in Abia State, our senator was sacked on the same ground. “It is a sad development because the rulings have not been consistent. “It is clear that Nigeria is moving towards one partystate, and it is clear that judiciary is working for the ruling party.”