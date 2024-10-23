2023 Election: Obi On Thank You Tour To US

Share

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, is currently on a three-day tour of American cities on a ‘thank you’ visit for their support in the 2023 presidential election.

Obi in a statement issued by his media spokesman, Ibrahim Umar, explained that the visit which will be between Thursday, October 25 to Saturday 26, will take the former candidate to the cities of TX, Los Angeles, Houston, CA, and Atlanta, GA.

“The tour will be the last leg of his North America appreciation visits that had earlier taken him to Toronto, Canada; Boston, MA; New York City, NY; West Orange, N; Cherry,y N; Dallas, TX; Charlotte, NC; and Detroit, MI,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the tour is also to underscore Obi’s commitment during the 2023 electioneering “to consistently engage the Nigeria Diaspora and interact with them constructively in the nation-building debate for the creation of a new Nigeria.”

It added that the tour will be mostly interactive, to provide Obi with the opportunity to once again, through questions and answers, unveil his mission for a new Nigeria that is POssible and to also react to the unpalatable state of the nation.

“The former Anambra State governor remains ever grateful to Nigerians at home and abroad who continue to show unwavering support and trust in him morally, materially, and financially during the 2023 presidential elections,” it stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: