2023 election marred by religious, ethnic bigotry – Umeadi

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 polls, Prof. Peter Umeadi, has lamented that the exercuse was characterized by intimidation and coercion, vote buying and voting on the basis of religious and ethnic bigotry.

Umeadi, a former Chief Justice of Anambra State, said he was the most sincere presidential candidate in the last contest and was poised to reposition the country. In an interview with journalists yesterday in Abuja, Umeadi said good and sincere leadership may continue to elude Nigeria until the electorate decide to make good choices.

He lamented that voters were intimidated to vote along ethnic and religious lines instead of judging each candidate by his capacity to deliver on his or her campaign promises. Umeadi said: “On intimidating people, sometimes people were told if they don’t vote for certain candidates they will go to hell.

“It was as bad as that, people were given money and people were told how their tribe will lose it if they didn’t get it. But then, nobody cared to listen to what the candidates were saying. “I was saying I will reposition the country in four years. I was saying that I will base whatever I’m doing on the rule of law, separation of powers and due process. “I was saying about getting Nigeria back. I was talking about social progress, nobody listened, nobody wanted to ask questions and in-depth questions.

“Now everybody is not happy with what is going on. So we have to vote for the best man not the man that ABC have told you or coerced you to vote.” He suggested that the Electoral Act be amended to make provision before all electoral disputed to be concluded before the inauguration of the President, Governor to avoid giving any one undue advantage over others.

“As you have rightly said, that was the thinking before the Electoral Act was amended, these are the issues to pursue. You do not shut the barn when the horse has bolted. So yes, that should be the case. But as you have said it, nobody pursued it when they should. You do not shut the barn after the horse has bolted.

“Why we never get up to do things correctly is part of the problem we are facing. The law says there are many other things we have to look at in electioneering and voting in Nigeria. “We have to forget about coercion. There is a lot of coercion in Nigeria electioneering; coercion from money, coercion from religion, coercion from tribalism and one coercion is as bad as another coercion.”

“If you coerce and another man coerces, you shouldn’t complain,” he said.

On the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu and its implications on security in the South East region, Umeadi said the matter ought to be treated as a political matter and not a legal issue.

He said: “Well, the issue of insecurity in the South East first of all, it has been said before and I agree, for now, it is a serious matter. If it is solved, then that is good.

“But for now everybody is saying it and I agree that the issue of Nnamdi Kanu should be treated as a political matter, not a legal matter.

“So, if he regains his freedom, perhaps that will be the end of what we are seeing in the South East now.”