2023 Election Confirm We’re Nigeria’s Alternative Political Party – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said its performance in the last general elections confirmed it is Nigeria’s alternative political party.

The National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure who spoke on Tuesday when the party received the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) verification team at its national secretariat, said the Labour Party is present in the Nigeria political space as a veritable force to reckon with.

Abure in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, recalled that in 2019 Labour Party “had only one elected member after the general election, and we survived the scrutiny of the verification exercise.

“While other political parties were deregistered, the Labour Party was among the 18 political parties that survived.

“Today, we have one governor; we have six senators in our kitty after the court took two from us, we have 32 members of the House of Representatives.

“We are participating in the rerun in Plateau and Lagos and several other places; these are places where the Labour Party is strong.

“I am sure after the 3rd of February bye-election, the Labour Party would have more senators in her kitty across the country. We have House of Assembly members.”

He noted that over the years, Nigeria has been yearning for an alternative political party and a third force, adding, “I can boldly state that the Labour Party has come of age and is the darling party of the youth.

“The youth and women who are most vulnerable to the exploitative party in Nigeria are in the Labour Party.

“Therefore I believe the Labour Party would come out stronger and better. I’m sure that INEC is proud of us and I’m sure that moving forward we are going to do better.”

The leader of the 3-man panel, Omoregie Uhunmhangho, had earlier stated that the verification exercise was an annual exercise by INEC for physical authentication of the political party’s secretariat, as well as members of its executive committees.

Uhunmhangho who is an assistant director in the commission, however, explained that INEC was unable to carry out the exercise in the past three years due to its crowded activities.

“What we are doing now is just to verify that you have the people you say you have. We want to see them in person.

“The document that we want, I can gladly say that you have done well already; so this verification exercise is not a witch hunt, just to confirm that you are complying with the Electoral Act and the constitution.”