2023 Election: Bayelsa Already In Comatose, Says Eradiri

The Labour Party (LP) Governorship candidate in the November 11 Bayelsa State election, Udengs Eradiri has said that the state was already in comatose and needed somebody like him to revive it.

Speaking on Thursday during his visit to the federated correspondents chapel, he said that the incoming governorship election is not about party but about someone that will revive the state.

Describing himself as one who makes things happen where ever he heads, the one-time environment commissioner under the former governor Dickson administration said he transformed the ministry he headed, renovated and made the ministry a money-spinning place.

Eradiri, accompanied by his deputy, Commodore Benjamin Nathus (Rtd) regretted that about eleven Bayelsa government-owned companies were moribund and not yielding desired returns and worsening the unemployment situation.

He noted that as a young entrepreneur with over forty-five employees, he would deploy his experiences to revive the businesses and further create jobs and boost government revenue.

The LP flag bearer explained that he was compelled to join the governorship race to reverse the gross neglect of the developmental needs of the people of Bayelsa, who earned one of the highest revenue but ranked the second poorest in the federation.

According to Eradiri, it was both an irony and contradiction that the development index of Bayelsa is not commensurate to its monthly revenue from the federation account.

.He said “Bayelsa State is in comatose. It is no longer about the party but the survival of the state. When we talk about issues in Bayelsa state, I have seen the nakedness of neglect of the institutions that should reach out to the people and that is why I said until we take the leadership, we will not get things done.

“My beloved state of Bayelsa is in dire need of selfless leadership and haven examined by trajectory as a student activist, taxpayer, youth leader, commissioner and public service, I decided to offer myself instead of complaining.

As a young man, I have the strength and capacity to do the job of governance of Bayelsa better and I will dismantle the obstacles to the development of Bayelsa.

“I am driven by the passion to transform the state of Bayelsa and make life more meaningful for the people whose level of poverty is alarming and glaring due to the neglect of governance by the political class.

“I have garnered adequate experience and developed myself enough to govern and improve the living conditions of the people by efficiently deploying public funds that accrue to Bayelsa,” Eradiri said.

“I am coming with the political will to get things done. That is why our agenda.

“We will begin the new Yenagoa project, to build new cities. We will revive the Bayelsa Volunteers force and all the neighbourhood Watch outfits and downsize them.

“We will revive the economy so that we can be engaged. We will fund our microfinance bank for people to support their businesses.

On how he will control flooding if elected, he said “We will increase the canals and buy those pumps and block out the water from any source that it will come from lamenting that nobody is taking action yet ecological funds meant for ecological problems enters the state.

“It is time for a leadership that understands the issues and takes radical steps to tackle the issues.

“We are the only party that recognises the agelong political tradition of ‘fresh water and salt water’ combination for balance, I am from Yenagoa LGA (freshwater area) and my deputy hails from Brass LGA (salt water area) and we are hopeful of earning the support of the people on this project,” Eradiri said.

Eradiri pledged to recover the Atala Marginal Oilfields licence which was revoked for being inactive and make it profit oriented to attract investment from people of the state.

Eradiri also promised to provide social amenities, including healthcare and education, boost human capacity development and prioritise infrastructure and job opportunities.

According to him, the agricultural potential of the state in fisheries, rice, sugarcane and other crops where Bayelsa has comparative advantages would be harnessed to provide raw materials for industries and processed for export.

He urged the electorate to shun monetary inducement to cast their votes and assess the candidates based on their commitment to societal growth before their foray into public office.