2023 Education Tax Highest In Single Year – Echono

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has set a new record with the 2023 collection of education tax which was the highest in a single year since its inception.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc Sunny Echono made the disclosure at an interactive session with heads of beneficiary institutions on the disbursement guidelines for the 2024 intervention cycle on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that the 2023 collection was being allocated by the Fund for the 2024 intervention projects.

While commending efforts of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for its diligent efforts in collecting education taxes, Echono attributed the high revenue to increases approved by the former and present administrations to 3 per cent of accessible profit, and other factors diligently implemented by the FIRS in collaboration with the TETFund.

On the proposed areas of focus under the 2024 intervention programme, he said TETFund has budgeted a significant increase in annual direct disbursements in response to the improvement in tax collections, even as he explained that 90.54 per cent of taxes generated was budgeted for direct disbursement, 6.5 per cent was designated

for some projects and 2.94 for stabilisation to enable the fund to respond to emerging issues as approved

The proposed new interventions in the annual direct disbursement according to him include; the establishment of a Career Centre/Unit in all categories of beneficiary institutions, as well as institution-based skills development for polytechnics to improve the employability and career prospects of students.

He said: “For the Special Direct Disbursement, we have increased the allocation and number of beneficiary institutions for the Special High Impact Programme (SHIP),” he said, adding that SHIP will also focus on the “provision of hostels using the Public Private Partnership arrangement for selected Beneficiary institutions.”

“We have sustained provisions for Disaster recovery, Security Infrastructure; and Completion of abandoned projects. We have also sustained allocations for Research including the National Research Fund Research and Innovation Fund, take of research findings to commercialization Supervision of scholars’ Ph.D. research.

“We have made provision for 4nos Central Multipurpose Laboratories and an additional provision for the 3nos Agricultural Laboratories/Farms initiated in 2023. We have sustained the implementation of the ICT roadmap with provision for converged services, subscription services for fixed cable /internet access and the TERAS initiative.

“There will be an upgrade of Laboratories, Workshops and Equipment to Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education (Technical) for the 2024 Intervention Year. There will also be the Early grade resource centres phase II to Colleges of Education (NCCE)

“Other areas of provision in the budget are Take-off grants as directed by the Federal Government, Higher Education book development programme, providing for the Shortfall arising from fluctuations in foreign exchange in the ASTD Programme for our foreign scholars, Additional 6 nos Entrepreneurship innovation hubs to selected Polytechnics and COEs, and National Skills development programme for polytechnics and Colleges of Education (Technical).

“The year 2023 is an impactful year that has witnessed a series of programs such as the development of the TETFund ICT roadmap culminating in the deployment of the BIMS and launching of the TERAS platforms, the commencement of the designs and strategy for the innovation Hubs to selected beneficiary institutions, and the constitution of the committee for the establishment of two central research laboratories.”

The TETFund boss however appealed to external stakeholders including the National Assembly to minimize distractions as TETFund mobilizes, harnesses and efficiently deploys all hands to the plough in restoring the tertiary institutions to the enviable heights envisioned by President Bola Tinubu, even as he urged all heads of institutions to ensure smooth and timely implementation of the Year 2023 allocation before the commencement of the 2024 intervention cycle.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr David Andrew Adejo commended the management of the Fund for deciding to raise the disbursement percentage to 90.54 per cent instead of leaving it at the over 80 per cent disbursed in 2023.

According to him, the current administration has started weaning universities, polytechnics and colleges of education of government resources, something that should have begun long ago, adding that at the end of the session, heads of institutions would decide what guidelines to adopt.

The Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE, Prof Paulinus Okwelle who said there were no abandoned projects in colleges of education across the country, said some projects started by the Fund in 2023 were already being commissioned.

Okwelle who pledged collaboration of the NCCE with the Fund to ensure all its efforts in the colleges were successful, however, called for maintenance of old infrastructures in some colleges of education as they were gradually decaying.