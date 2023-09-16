2023: Diamonds and Pearls Travels Clinches Pyne Awards Africa Travel Agency of the Year

Diamonds and Pearls Travels has clinched Pyne Awards Africa Travel Agency of the Year 2023. This honour is coming on the heels of its recognition at the recent Travellers Awards held in Lagos. This will be the second time that the company is being honoured with this award, which is based on voting by the travelling public and professionals. It first won the same category in 2018.

It is the uniqueness and devotion to duty and professional among others that have won the company this prestigious honour as noted by the organisers when it stated in a formal letter to the company thus: ‘‘Congratulations on this remarkable achievement.

Your dedication, hard work, and outstanding contributions have not gone unnoticed, and we believe you truly deserve this recognition. ‘‘The Pyne Award Africa celebrates exceptional individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, innovation, and impact in their respective fields (Hospitality and Tourism).

Being nominated for this esteemed award is a testament to your exceptional talents and significant contributions to the hospitality and tourism community. Reacting to this development, the co-Founder and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the world acclaimed travel and tour company, Mr. David Olatunde Lamidi, expressed gratitude to God Almighty for the grace and favour that continued to single out the company for recognisation and honour across the world.

‘‘We are grateful to God for the grace to be recognised again by Pyne Awards, which essentially is the Travel Industry and the travelling public, who use our services,’’ disclosed the elated Olatunde Lamidi. Adding that, ‘‘In 2018, we also won the Pyne Awards under the same category in Nigeria.

This time, we are being recognised as Travel Agency of the year for Pyne Awards Africa.’’ The award, he noted is an impetus for the company to scale up its operations and ensure that they don’t drop the ball but keep improving on their services and offering of the best of experience to their clients.

According to him, ‘‘For us, it is a clarion call to do more and to improve our services. The weight of such recognition is not a joke. It confers on us the charge to lead a new and improved way of serving the travelling public. ‘‘As a company, we are fully committed to ensuring that all our services are world-class.

This means that we must stay in touch with the current service offerings in the industry, retrain our staff members constantly, and invest in technology. ‘‘We must embrace new thinking in terms of what our customers want and how they want it delivered. The emerging Gen Z generation is a different type of traveller.

We must be ready to meet their demands in terms of what they want and when they go on holiday. They are different from the millennia and would be served differently. ‘‘Having all these in mind when creating our holiday packages and rendering our services across generational lines is key to the success of our company and also, the success of the industry at large.’’

He also commended the award organisers for their commitments in encouraging travel professionals to give of their best and boost the industry. This is as he stressed that, ‘‘This is what it takes to be relevant in any industry. Pyne Award must be consistent in finding companies that are leading a fresh and successful charge in the industry.

‘‘The bar must be raised every year to ensure that only the companies that have brought sustainable improvement to the industry are recognised. This way, the Pyne Awards will be a driver for excellence in the travel industry.’’

Pyne Award is devoted to celebrating the talent and excellence in African hospitality and tourism. It is an annual event celebrating excellence, growth and hard-work of all stakeholders operating in the hospitality and tourism industry in Nigeria and Africa.