2023 Census: Tinubu Gives Update, Assures NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said it has received assurance from President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to support the commission in carrying out the ill-administered national census.

This was disclosed at the National Coordination Committee for CRVS’s inauguration and the National Geospatial Data Repository’s launch on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the President promised to support NPC in conducting the botched census in the country as he called on the census experts to deploy cutting-edge technology in gathering data on Nigeria’s population.

According to the President, the nation cannot afford to lag behind in efficient data sourcing.

He, however, called for unwavering cooperation between government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), stressingthe importa nce of data for the development of the country.

He urged the census specialists to use state-of-the-art technology to collect population data on Nigerians, stating that the country cannot afford to fall behind other nations in terms of effective data sourcing.

According to the President, Nigeria has a lot to be grateful for because it is not prone to natural disasters.

Recall that the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari had released the sum of N200 billion to the Population Commission to conduct a national census.

While a large chunk of the funds were deployed by the agency in the preliminary stages of the census collation, the Federal Government had to postpone the exercise owing to other exigencies.

