2023 Carols Festival: A’Ibom Is Ready – Commissioner

The stage is set for the 15th edition of the Akwa Ibom Carols Festival in Uyo, the state capital.

Speaking on the preparations for the event, bill to hold at the new 20,000 capacity Amphitheatre, Unity Park, Udo Udoma, on Friday, December 15, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong, said the state government has left no stone unturned in the desire to deliver an excellent Carols Festival.

According to him: “In consonance with the ARISE Agenda of Governor Umo Eno, the 2023 Carols Festival has been deliberately re-engineered to amplify the tourism destination status of Akwa Ibom State.”

He added that the re-engineering of the festival informed the innovations that have been brought to bear in the planning of the event, under the watch of the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Sir Charles Udoh.

This year’s event, with the theme: ‘Arise and Shine, for thy Light has Come’, will feature 17 church choirs/choral groups and 13 homegrown gospel artistes like Moses Bliss, Mercy Chinwo, Aity Dennis, Queen Favour, Bobby Friga, Davasol, the commissioner said it will be beamed live on DSTV 198, GOtv 49, as well as on the internet.

With Bishop Emmah Isong of the Christian Central Chapel International, Calabar, scheduled to preach, the information boss called on Akwa Ibom people, churches and lovers of God to join tourists who have come from around the world to be part of the event which has gained global renown.