2023 Carnival Will Be The Best In History -. CRSG

Cross River State Government has boasted that it has concluded all arrangements to treat the world to the best carnival in the history of the state.

State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Erasmus Ekpang who spoke to Journalists at a joint Press briefing in Calabar, which also included the Special Adviser to the Governor on Carnival Commission, Mr. Austin Cobham as well as the Special Adviser, Events Management, Mr. Effiong Ekpenyong, said this year’s Carnival has been planned to overshadow past events, explaining that the state governor was passionate about the success of this year’s Carnival.

Ekpang, who listed the achievements of the present administration including renovation work on Carnival routes to be hosted in December, noted that safety during the period was being given top priority.

“The state governor, Prince Bassey Edet Otu is putting in everything to make this year’s Carnival a huge success and because of this, all the routes earmarked for the event have been given a facelift. All the roundabouts have been renovated to taste and we and security will be at our best.

“Furthermore, the Carnival will be a 32-day event that will colour into the entertainment industry as visitors and tourists will have more than enough to enjoy themselves during the period,” he pointed out.

Explaining further, the Special Adviser to the governor on the Carnival Commission, Mr Austin Cobham disclosed that this year’s Carnival was a public/private venture, with investors shouldering part of the cost while the state government funds part of the event.

According to him, arrangements have been made for Brazil and some countries to participate in the carnival “but at their own cost,” noting that any participating country would do so at its expense.