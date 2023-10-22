2023 Budget: Ogun Assembly Probes MDAs, LGs

The Ogun State House of Assembly will on Monday, October 23 commence the third-quarter performance evaluation of the 2023 budget in the state.

According to the House, the State Government’s and Local Government Councils’ various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) will be evaluated to determine how well they complied with the 2023 Appropriation Law.

Speaking in a statement issued by Deji Adeyemo, the Clerk of the Assembly and Head of Legislative Service, the exercise is part of the legislative branch’s oversight duties that support accountability and transparency.

Adeyemo clarified that the activity complies with the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 Constitution sections 128 and 129 (as modified).

He stated that the budget performance evaluation would start every day at 10 a.m. and run until Monday, October 30, 2023.

Adeyemo urged all MDAs of the state government as well as local government councils to make available relevant documents and information to ensure the success of the exercise.