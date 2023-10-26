2023 Budget: Capital Expenditure Gulps N857.08BN Amid Failed Infrastructure

Tinubu To Present N26.1trn 2024 Budget To Nass Early Nov

With just two months left for the current year to come to an end, indication emerged yesterday that the Federal Government had so far released about N857.08 billion, representing 22 percent pro-rata to ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) for capital expenditure as of July 2023. The sum is part of the N22.65 trillion aggregated 2023 budget expenditure. A 2023 budget performance document of the Budget Office of the Federation (BOF) seen by New Telegraph yesterday put pro-rata spending at N13.21 trillion at the end of July and actual spending at N8.60 trillion.

Of the amount, N3.94 trillion went for debt service, N2.68 trillion for personel cost and pension. According to BOF 2023 expenditure performance document, of N3.94 trillion debt service, domestic debt service gulped N1.7 trillion, debt service for foreign component stood at N530.4 billion while interest paid on ways and means amount to N1.6 trillion as of July 2023.

For revenue performance, BOF’ data put Federal Government’s retained revenue at N5.19 trillion (approximately 80.5 percent of the pro-rata target of N6.44 trillion. The Federal Government’s share of the oil revenues was N813.58 billion (62.6 % performance) while non oil tax revenues totalled N1.84 trillion of 127 per cent performance.

According to revenue performance data, Company Income Tax (CIT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) collections stood at N1.16 trillion and N234.30 billion representing 212.4 per cent and 104 8 per cent of their respective targets. Similarly, Customs’ collections comprising import duties, excise and fees as well as federation account special levies recorded N432.96 billion out of N651.46 billion representing 66.5 percent of target while other revenues amounted to N2.49 trillion, of which independent revenues( mostly transfers from GOEs and MDAs was N1.04 trillion.

According to 2023 overview of federation revenue, amount available for distribution from federation account mail pool was N1.86 trillion. Of the amount, federal gov- ernment received N981.39 billion, states received N497.78 billion while local government councils’ portion was N383.76 billion. Relatedly, federal government, states and local gov- ernment councils received N167.68 billion, N558.95 billion, N391.26 billion respectively from VAT pool account, and N10.61 billion, N35.38 billion and N24.76 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue.

The data showed that, gross oil and gas revenue for fiscal year 2023 was projected at N9.38 trillion trillion . As of July 2023, budget document confirmed N4.16 trillion was realised as against prorated estimate of N5.47 trillion indicating about 75.8 percent performance.