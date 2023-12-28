2023: Brain Drain, Epidemic Outbreaks Took Centre Stage

With just four days to go, the year 2023 comes to a close, prompting health experts and other stakeholders to look into the activities and operations of the health sector with a view to analyse the success or otherwise of the sector in the year under review. As the conversation on the success or otherwise of the sector continues, the shutting down of five hospital wards comprising 150 beds at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idiaraba, Lagos over the shortage of care personnel paints a picture of the extent of brain drain as being experienced in the country.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Health, Dr Amos Magaji who ex- posed this rot during the oversight function of his team in November had raised concerns over the relocation of Nigerian doctors and nurses abroad which has caused a decline in the country’s health manpower. This shows the extent of the burden. Sadly, LUTH is not alone in this challenge; the brain drain of skilled care professionals in search of greener pastures in advanced economic countries, is presently common in secondary and tertiary health facilities across several states of the federation.

For over 10 years, medical tourism became a big problem in the country, prompting the wealthy and middle income Nigerians to seek healthcare in advanced countries; that development has become compounded with the migration of skilled healthcare professionals because of better remuneration, improved welfare package as well as better working conditions in the countries where they relocated.

“Significant setback is recoded in the areas of migration of skilled health care personnel, especially medical consultants that are involved in the training of undergraduate and postgraduate medical education,” said Prof. Mohammad Aminu Mohammed, the president of the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN). Giving details of brain drain in the country, Prof. Mohammad, this December said the health sector has lost close to 1,000 consultants in the last five years. He also said, “More than 500 consultants would retire in the next five years.

These are in addition to those that will emigrate during the same period.” Mohammad who is a chief consultant paediatric surgeon said: “In most hospitals, you commonly find units that are closing because of brain drain and the strength of almost all the units in our hospitals have reduced by half. It is not medical and dental consultants only that are migrating. Pharmacists, nurses and medical laboratory scientists, among other are also leaving. In October, the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Prof. Cyril Usifoh, said more than 7,000 pharmacists emigrated from Nigeria in the last two years.

Remuneration/welfare

According to Mohammad, “There is not much improvement in the infrastructures and condition of service and welfare.” The major challenge here is the disagreement and the industrial disharmony between the medical and dental doctors paid under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and their counterparts under the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) that are paid with the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS). Both groups have issued strike threats over delay in implementing various aspects of their wages.

Brain drain

On his part, a former President of the PSN, Olumide Akintayo blamed the persistent brain drain on the failure of successive governments to curb the trend, lamenting that the brain drain affects not only the health sector, but other aspects of professionals. He stressed that society cannot blame professionals seeking better remuneration and welfare packages from abroad. It is actually their fundamental right to choose where to provide service; hence, it behooves the Federal and state governments to do the needful in terms of improving the welfare package of health workers working in the country as a strategy to curb the trend.

“Governments should bring comfort and smile to the faces of consumers of health,” he said, adding, “Persons that are providing needed care also want to get their privileges.” Another area of friction during the current year, according to Akintayo, is the challenge posed by the nature of appointments in the health sector made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. While the president appointed Dr Muhammad Ali Pate as the coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, he also appointed Dr Tunji Alausa, a nephrologist as the current minister of State for Health and Social Welfare.

Akintayo who described the appointments as a ‘disappointment’ said all other major agencies in the health sector includ- ing the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), among others are all led by physicians. While faulting the appointments, the former president of the PSN noted that health comprises a multi- disciplinary sector involving different professionals and reasoned that Tinubu’s appointment should reflect the various disciplines in the sector. Akintayo said, “The health sector has continued to fail.

We are running the sector with only the professionals that constitute less than five per cent of the sector.” He opined: “This encourages nepotism in the health sector.” While noting that the physician medical officers who are appointed to run the sector have no knowledge of administrative skills, Akintayo blamed most challenges facing the sector on the physician leaders’ poor administrative skills. Claiming that they lack the magic wand; nothing can change with such appointments, he claimed.

Universal health coverage

Prof. Mohammad noted that the lack of universal health coverage (UHC) to a significant proportion of Nigerians and increasing cost of living and that of drugs and security are some of the setbacks in the health care industry in Nigeria in the outgoing year. Akintayo also blamed the delay in expanding the National Health Insurance Agency (NHIA) on the method of global capitation adopted by the government which he described as unlawful.

Rather than give capitation to the primary health care centres, Akintayo faulted the Federal Government for providing it to the teaching hospitals, warranting the tertiary hospitals to care for common diseases such as malaria and others which are a distraction to the teaching hospitals.

Open drug markets

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, (PCN) has said that open drug markets constitute a threat to public health, adding that a large percentage of products within these markets are not fit for human consumption due to poor handling. However, open drug markets and their deadly operations were common features of the health sector in 2023, thereby exposing consumers of health to fake and substandard drugs.

Although the council has intensified moves to ensure that all medicine dealers in open drug markets in the country are relocated to Coordinated Wholesale Centres (CWCs) in line with the National Drug Distribution Guidelines, that target has not been actualised. According to the PSN, there are over two million unregistered pharmaceutical premises and 35 open drug markets across the country making Nigeria a fertile ground for fake and substandard drug products.

Epidemic outbreak

The year 2023 will for long be remembered in Nigeria for disease and epidemic outbreaks. Hence, the air- waves were dominated by reports of persistent epidemics including Monkeypox, Diphtheria, Lassa and Dengue fevers, measles, among others. Consequently, the control of those epidermis also fared well in routine immunisation coverage and against periodic epidemics against communicable diseases, stated the president of MDCAN.

On the way forward, Prof Mohammad said the health system could have fared well with improving security, reduction in the cost of living and out of pocket payment of medical services, and the actualisation of universal health insurance coverage as well as public enlightenment on preventive measures and sanitation. On his part, the former president of the PSN urged the Federal and state governments to discourage favouring members of the physician professional groups, saying it has dire consequences for both the sector and for care service provision.