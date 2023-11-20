2023 Billboard Music Award: Burna Boy, Rema Win Big

Nigerian Afrobeats singers, Rema, and Burna Boy have won the inaugural Afrobeats categories at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards held on Sunday, November 19.

At the inaugural awards, Burna Boy won the Top Afrobeats Artiste, while Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ remix featuring Selena Gomez won the award for Top Afrobeats Song.

Burna Boy’s music award feat was in competition with Wizkid, Rema, Tems, and Cameroonian star, Libianca, making history as the first-ever winner of the newly-created Top Afrobeats Artiste category.

Similarly, Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ remix saw off competition from Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’, Oxlade’s ‘Ku Lo Sa’, Libianca’s ‘People’, and Victony’s ‘Soweto’ with Rema and Don Toliver, as he took home the price for the maiden Top Afrobeats Song category.

However, the ‘Calm Down’ remix was lost in the Top Billboard Collaboration, Top Billboard Excl. U.S. Song, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, and Top Radio Song categories.

American singer, Morgan Wallen, led the winners’ chart with a total of 11 awards, while Taylor Swift followed closely with 10 wins.