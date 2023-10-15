2023 Betsy Obaseki Football Tournament Will Boost Campaign To End GBV

The Chairman, Communication Sub-Committee for the 3rd Edition of the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT), Crusoe Osagie, has said this year’s edition of the women’s football tournament will give a boost to the State Government’s campaign to end gender-based violence.

In a statement, Osagie said preparations are in top gear for the tournament, noting that the 2023 edition of the tournament will highlight efforts to end gender-based violence in the State.

According to him, as part of the build-up to the commencement of the tournament, there will be an inspection of the match venues on Monday, October 16, 2023.

He added that the tournament which will commence on October 23, 2022, will have 13 participating teams with 11 teams coming from the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) while the best two female football teams from Edo State will join the competition.

He noted, “A seminar will be held as a sideline event for the tournament on October 31st, 2023. Invited first ladies from the 36 States of the federation will attend the event. The seminar will highlight efforts made by Governor Godwin Obaseki-led State Government in the past seven to end gender-based violence.”

He continued: “The tournament which has been accredited by the football governing body, FIFA, will serve as an avenue to groom the girl-child and give them support to thrive in their endeavors.

The Obaseki-led administration has made commendable efforts in grooming the girl-child with the strategic implementation of policy reforms in education, job creation, and the sports sectors.

“We can attest to this with the performance of our female team in the just-concluded pre-season women’s football tournament, Shereos where they emerged as champions of the tournament.”

Osagie added, “We are using this year’s tournament to boost awareness of the need to end gender-based violence The games for the tournament will be held in different locations in Edo State.

The opening and closing matches will be held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, while the group stages and semi-final matches will be held at the University of Benin Sports Complex and the Western Boys College mini stadium.”

He said, “The participating teams will hold their training sessions during the tournament at the Edo State College of Nursing and Health Sciences mini stadium and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).