2023 Ballon d’Or Nominations In Full

The full list of nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award has now been revealed.
Nigeria and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has been nominated alongside Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi and Man City forward, Erling Haaland for the 2023 Ballon d’Or men’s award
Men’s award
Mo Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)
Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)
Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich and Germany)
Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad)
Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City and Croatia)
André Onana (Manchester United and Cameroon)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City and Belgium)
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City and Portugal)
Randal Kolo Muani (PSG and France)
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal and England)
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli and Georgia)
Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa and Argentina)
Rúben Dias (Manchester City and Portugal)
Nicolò Barella (Inter and Italy)
İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona and Germany)
Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal and Morocco)
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal and Norway)
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid and Brazil)
Julián Álvarez (Manchester City and Argentina)
Rodri (Manchester City and Spain)
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid and France)
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami and Argentina)
Lautaro Martinez (Inter and Argentina)
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona and Poland)
Kylian Mbappé (PSG and France)
Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich and South Korea)
Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)
Luka Modrić (Real Madrid and Croatia)
Victor Osimhen (Napoli and Nigeria)
Women’s award
Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid and Colombia)
Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon and France)
Alba Redondo (Levante and Spain)
Rachel Daly (Aston Villa and England)
Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona and Sweden)
Olga Carmona (Real Madrid and Spain)
Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich and England)
Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal and Sweden)
Hayley Raso (Real Madrid and Australia)
Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns and United States of America)
Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona and Spain)
Millie Bright (Chelsea and England)
Hinata Miyazawa (Manchester United and Japan)
Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg and Germany)
Daphne van Domselaar (Aston Villa and The Netherlands)
Guro Reiten (Chelsea and Norway)
Debinha (Kansas City Current and Brazil)
Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg and Poland)
Sam Kerr (Chelsea and Australia)
Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona and Spain)
Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona and Spain)
Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg and Germany)
Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City and Japan)
Jill Roord (Manchester City and The Netherlands)
Katie McCabe (Arsenal and Ireland)
Mapi León (Barcelona and Spain)
Khadija Shaw (Manchester City and Jamaica)
Wendie Renard (Lyon and France)
Mary Earps (Manchester United and England
Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona and Nigeria)
Kopa Trophy (Best U21 player)
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)
Gavi (Barcelona and Spain)
Antonio Silva (Benfica and Portugal)
Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich and Germany)
Elye Wahi (Lens)
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid and France)
Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig and The Netherlands)
Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United and Denmark)
Alejandro Balde (Barcelona and Spain)
Yashin Trophy (Best goalkeeper)
Ederson (Manchester City and Brazil)
Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal and England)
Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona and Germany)
Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa and Argentina)
André Onana (Manchester United and Cameroon)
Dominik Livaković (Fenerbahçe and Croatia)
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid and Belgium)
Brice Samba (Lens and France)
Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal and Morocco)
Mike Maignan (AC Milan and France)
The winners of each award will be officially announced at a glitzy ceremony on 30 October.