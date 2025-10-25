2023 APGA Presidential Candidate, Umeadi Quits Politics

The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Justice Peter Umeadi on Saturday announced his registration from the party and withdrawal from all forms of partisan politics in Nigeria.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the Chairman of APGA Ward 1, Nri, in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr. Onyekwelu Jideobi.

Umeadi appreciated APGA for giving him the opportunity to fly its flag in the 2023 presidential election.

READ ALSO

“I respectfully write to resign from my membership of Nri Ward 1, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA. By the same token, I withdraw from all partisan politics in Nigeria,” the letter partly read.