2023 AFCON: Underrate Eagles at your own peril, Drogba warns opponents

Despite the inconsistent performance of the Nigerian senior national, team, former Ivorian international Didier Drogba, still believes the Super Eagles is a team to beat in the tournament.

With the array of stars in the team, the Nigerian side has not been impressive in their performance which makes the fans and followers of the game across the continent doubt their ability to make any meaningful impact in the upcoming African Cup of Nations.

But the former Chelsea striker maintained that, with Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, in the team, Nigeria is capable of springing surprises.

“Nigeria, with Osimhen and all the players they have, is a big team. We mustn’t forget the other two teams because there are always surprises. “I think that our main asset will be to focus on our game, our team, our strengths and try to progress. It’s up to us to make the most of it, get behind our team and make sure the trophy stays at home,” he told BBC Africa Sports.