2023 AFCON: How coaches who once featured as players have fared in 2023

Belmaldi was part of the Desert Foxes squad that reached the quarterfinals of the 2004 AFCON; although he is now considered one of the best coaches in the history of the country, his team’s run in this tournament has been far from blistering. The 2004 AFCON was the only tournament he featured in for the country, but he managed 20 appearances for the side, scoring five times. Belmadi spent eight years in Qatar before being appointed as the coach of the Algerian national football team in 2018. He had previously managed the Qatari national team from 2014 to 2015 and had two stints as the coach of Lekhwiya SC from 2010 to 2012 and 2015 to 2018. As soon as he took charge of the Fennecs, Belmadi won the hearts of fans by leading the team to victory in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and setting an unbeaten record of 35 matches. However, Algeria faced a rough patch with elimination in the group stage of the 2021 AFCON and failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. But since then, Belmadi’s team has bounced back and entered the current tournament on the back of a 12-match unbeaten run. They are still unbeaten, and the Foxes were on the verge of qualifying for the second round of 16 as they were preparing to face Mauritania in their last group game as of press time.

Walid Regragui, Morocco

He is currently the best coach in Africa after leading Morocco to the semifinal of the last FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He remains the first and only coach to guide an African team to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup. He is also a former international who played in two editions of AFCON, representing Morocco. He was in the 2004 edition, where Morocco lost to hosts Tunisia in the final. Regragui was exceptional for the Atlas of Morocco in the competition in which he was named on the team of the tournament. He has been in office as the national team coach since 2022, following the departure of Vahid Halilhodzic just a few months before the World Cup. The former Moroccan international had just won the Botola Pro/CAF Champions League double with Wydad. His side started this competition on a blistering note, blowing away Zambia in a 3-0 win, but were pegged back by DR Congo in their second game. They are expected to clinch their second-round ticket when they face Zambia today in their last group game. Morocco remains one of the hottest favourites to clinch the trophy.

Kaba Diawara, Guinea

He is a former Syli National of Guinea striker who had 28 caps and 10 goals. Diawara formerly played for the French national under-21 team but later decided to represent Guinea at the senior level. He was subsequently selected to play for Guinea in the 2006 African Cup of Nations. During the tournament, he scored a goal in Guinea’s 3-2 loss to Senegal in the quarterfinals. Diawara took over the national team and led the team to the round of 16 of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon. With a negative record of eight wins, four draws, and nine defeats going into the tournament, the coach may feel impressed by their performance so far which includes a draw with Cameroon in their first match and a 1-0 win over Gambia. They were yet to play against Senegal for the last group game as of the time of filing this report.

Aliou Cissé, Senegal

Cissé who used to play as a midfielder for the Lions and has 33 caps to his name was appointed as the head coach of the Senegal national team in 2015 and has now become one of the most successful coaches in their history after leading the team to AFCON title in 2021. He attended two editions of AFCON as a player. He was in the squad that lost to Cameroon in the final of 2002 in mail and was in the squad to Tunisia in 2004. Prior to his appointment in 2025, he had served as an assistant coach to Amara Traoré (January-February 2012), Joseph Koto (May-October 2012), and Alain Giresse (2013-2015), and also as a caretaker coach between February and April 2012. In short, his career path has been quite typical of Senegal, having started out as an assistant coach at LouhansCuiseaux in France. The former Parisian can take pride in his very impressive record (winning more than 63% of his games). Although his team stumbled in the quarter-finals in 2017 and the final in 2019, he eventually led them to their first title. The Teranga Lions have started their campaign brilliantly having progressed to the next stage effortlessly after beating Gambia and Cameroon.

Rigobert Song,Cameroon

Song is one of the best players to represent Cameroon; as a captain, he won AFCON in 2000 and 2002 and the squad that finished runner-up in 2008. The emblematic former defender of the Indomitable Lions had 137 caps and four goals before he retired. He was hired in 2022 by Samuel Eto’o, his former teammate, who is the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot). Song had previously managed the team on an interim basis between 2017 and 2018, while he was serving a second term as an assistant. The 47-year-old won two of his country’s five AFCON titles and was the best player of the tournament in 2002. Interestingly, Song also qualified the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon for the 2022 World Cup at the expense of Algeria, where they defeated Brazil in the group stages. His side has struggled in this competition. They opened their run with a 1-1 draw with Guinea despite playing most of the match with a one-man advantage. They succumbed to Senegal 3-1 in their second game leaving them at the periphery of early exit from the competition. They were yet to play their last group game as of the time of filing this report.