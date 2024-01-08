2023 AFCON: Eagles to earn N42m each if Nigeria win tourney

I f Nigeria secures victory in the 2023 AFCON, each member of the Super Eagles squad could potentially pocket around $35,000 (over $42 million). The Federal Government has granted approval for a win bonus of $5,000 per match for every Super Eagles player participating in the 2023 AFCON, scheduled to kick off in Cote d’Ivoire this Saturday.

A draw will fetch a player half of that amount, To claim the title of African champions, the Super Eagles will need to emerge victorious in seven matches, marking their return to glory a decade after their last triumph in South Africa. This approved payment does not encompass the percentage share of the enhanced $7 million prize money allocated to the AFCON champions, a negotiation that will take place between the players and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

Additionally, it does not factor in the cash gifts that the Federal Government, various state governments, organizations, companies, and affluent individuals may present to the victorious team, following the tradition set in 2013. Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has resolved the outs t a n d i n g payments owed by the Federal Govern – ment to the Super Eagles and other national sports teams, as confirmed in a statement from the President’s Media Centre on Sunday. The statement reveals that the payment includes clearing the salaries of senior national team coaches for up to 15 months, along with allowances and commitments owed to the senior national teams, female teams, and the Under-20 national team.