2023 AFCON: Eagles May Get Tough Draw As Nigeria Ranked World’s 40th

The Super Eagles may get a tough draw as they were seeded to Pot 2 of the draws for the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. The seeding was a result of poor FIFA rankings of the team.

Despite beating Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 in a final 2023 AFCON qualifier earlier this month, the Super Eagles have dropped a place to 40th in the world and sixth in Africa.

The seedings for the draw were released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday afternoon. Jose Peseiro’s men could face hosts Cote d’Ivoire, holders Teranga Lions of Senegal, Atlas Lions of Morocco, Carthage Eagles of Tunisia and Pharaohs of Egypt in the group stage The Super Eagles are in Pot 2, along with Ghana, Cameroon, Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso In Pot 3 are South Africa, Cape Verde, Guinea, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania.

Pot 4 has Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, Mozambique, Angola, Gambia, and Tanzania. The draw ceremony will be held in Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday, Oc- tober 12. Cote d’Ivoire will host the biennial competition from January 13 to February 11. The draw is slated for October 12 in Abidjan.