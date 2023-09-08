2023 AFCON: Akwa Ibom Has World-Class Facilities – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has commended the efforts of the Akwa Ibom State government in building and maintaining ‘world class’ facilities in the state.

NFF Deputy Secretary General, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme stated this while receiving the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno who visited the team’s camp at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot Ekpene to officially welcome the team to the state.

He thanked the governor for giving approval for the hosting of the Nigeria/Sao Tome AFCON qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo and appealed for more support in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers beginning from November this year.

Ikpeme who described the reception of the team at the airport as topnotch, added that the road network, hotel and stadium are all world-class facilities and thanked the governor for maintaining high standards in building quality infrastructure.

Head Coach of the Super Eagles Team, José Peseiro and Captain of the Team, William-Troost Ekong in their remarks, appreciated the Akwa Ibom State Government for the hospitality the team has enjoyed in the state.

On his part, Governor Umo Eno thanked the team for their kind words and expressed the solidarity of the people of the State with them, assuring the Super Eagles of the State government’s support in their Sunday’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against the Falcons and True Parrots of Sao Tomé and Principe.

While thanking the Nigerian Football Federation for choosing Uyo as the venue for the Super Eagles’ home encounters, the governor pledged the continuous support of the state to the success of the national team.