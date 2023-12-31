2023: A Year Like No Other

The outgoing year is full of surprises for many Nigerians who follow political developments in the country. ONWUKA NZESHI takes a retrospective look at some of the personalities and issues of the period

It began like every other year but as the days, weeks and months rolled by, it turned out to be one of the most eventful in the history of Nigeria. It began with great expectations, but ended up as a season of renewed hope for some and dashed hope for many others. It became a mixed bag of fortune and misfortune, hailing and wailing depending on where one stood at the beginning. It was a year of the unthinkable, the strange and the unexpected happenings. The nation was prepared for a crucial general election and a long overdue housing and population census.

For those who have been following political developments in Nigeria, it was not an ordinary year. Everyone knows that holding a general election and conducting a population census within the same year would not be an easy task. Perhaps, it was that realisation that made President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to shelve the census indefinitely. The All Progressives Congress (APC), the political party that has been in power since 2015 wanted to retain power just as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties were poised to challenge and dethrone the ruling party.

In previous election cycles, Nigeria experienced the two horse race. The con- tests were essentially between the PDP and APC, but the configuration changed in 2023. The old but little known Labour Party (LP) altered the equation, thus making it difficult for political pundits to predict with relative accuracy the possible outcome of the electoral contest. Many analysts predicted that a winner would not emerge at the first ballot and there would be a runoff election between the top two contenders. Even the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) saw that permutation as a possibility and announced that it had made provisions for that eventuality.

The Peter Obi phenomenon

Like a hurricane, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the LP, hit the political turf with a bang. Since he left office as Governor of Anambra State, Obi had created a positive brand around himself and is regarded by many Nigerians as the ideal political figure. This explains why millions of Nigerians, particularly the young people followed him as he left the PDP for LP. It is on record that the website of LP nearly crashed within the first 24 hours of Obi’s entry into the party.

This was due to the number of persons who joined the party following in his footsteps. In no time, the Obidient Family, a group of his admirers, supporters and loyalists was formed to spread the gospel of a new beginning in the politics of Nigeria. The establishment did not give Obi and his followers any chance. They first dismissed their presence on the social media as back fluke and shortly after, antagonised them for allegedly being unruly. The mainstream politicians and their followers tagged them as “four people tweeting in a room” but the Obedient group waxed even stronger. Their detractors described them as a “headless mob” and tagged LP as a party without a structure.

They said Obi and his party will not be able to win any election yet the Obidient Movement spread like wildfire across the country. They said Obi and his party can’t sustain the tempo but the LP campaign train was able to reach every nook and cranny of Nigeria and recorded over 6, 000, 000 votes in an election it was initially rated as an underdog and incapable of attracting a thousand votes. Indeed, Obi was under rated in the build up to the election but he sprang big surprises that rattled the regular political class. Whatever they said was impossible, Obi proved them wrong thus living up to his famous campaign slogan – a new Nigeria is possible.

Denouement of Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has been a key figure in the politics of Nigeria for many years. He joined the race for the Presidency banking on experience, track record in public service, large network of friends and associates as well as a heavy war chest Abubakar felt he could exploit the indices of identity politics such as ethnicity, regional alliance and religious affinity, but all these failed to yield the desired results. His greatest undoing was the wrangling within the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) and his inability to put the house in order.

The G5 said it would not support the Atiku/ Okowa ticket unless the then National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyor- cha Ayu stepped down to allow a Southerner lead the party. But Atiku seemed to had had a pact to with Ayu – to swim or drown together. So Ayu stayed glued to his seat until the PDP lost woefully in an election it could have won. In the build up to the controversial party convention, Atiku had pleaded with party leaders to support him to get the ticket or risk retirement from politics. In his own calculation, he was the best man for the job in 2023 but he lost the game and may have quietly slipped into retirement.

Fall of PDP

Following the disagreement that arose from the National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) a group of five state governors ( G5) formed what they called the Integrity Group. The group led by the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, comprised the Samuel Ortom ( Benue State), Seyi Makinde ( Oyo State ), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State) and Okezie Ikpeazu ( Abia State). These governors openly rebelled against the PDP by refusing to work for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of their party.

According to the group, Abubakar ought not to have taken the presidential ticket given the fact that there was a consensus that power should shift to the South after President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years on the saddle. The fall of the PDP is history repeating itself because the political actors failed to learn the lessons of history. In 2015, the PDP which was then in power, lost the presidential election to the APC, a newly formed coalition of opposition parties. But if the truth must be told, it was members of the PDP who rebelled against their party and joined forces with the APC that facilitated the defeat of the PDP.

The PDP was so dazed by that defeat that it took nearly three years to revive itself to face another contest. It still lost the 2019 presidential election. Now in 2023, another wave of rebellion has cost the PDP a crucial election.

LP as new bride

As it stands now, the Labour Party has become the new bride on the political arena. The party which had Peter Obi as its presidential candidate received mas- sive support from across the country. It defeated the APC in some unimaginable places such as Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory. It also made great inroads in many other parts of the country. Obi and his supporters believe LP won the presidential election but was robbed of its mandate. Many Nigerians believe the LP did better than INEC credited to it but the courts of the land have ruled otherwise. The only consolation is that the LP still has 2027 to try its popularity and mass acceptability again.

Emergence of Tinubu

The emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) took many Nigerians by surprise. His bid for the highly coveted ticket threw up a whole lot of controversies; his personality raised a chain of questions that could not be resolved, yet he trudged on as if these were no issues. He seemed to have understood the game so well that nothing mattered to him as much as keeping his eyes on the ball. Right from the blast of the whistle. Tinubu declared that power is not served a la carte.

According to his personal philosophy, whoever wants power must go for it, snatch it, grab it and run with it. This is akin to the Machiavellian principle of the end justifies the means. It eventually became his winning strategy. As a money bag, godfather and kingmaker, he had a formidable war chest and a wide network of those who called the shots in various spheres and localities. During the campaigns, he jettisoned all conventional methods of soliciting for votes and shunned all media platforms where citizens could have interrogated him on his manifesto.

Upon all the odds stacked against him, Tinubu emerged victorious at the 2023 presidential election. It was a special case of a dogged, brutal fighter who knew the power game like the back of his palm. Apparently, he knew what other contestants did not know about the race. For instance, he knew the power of cash and influence. He knew what money could do to an impoverished society. Poverty can make the wise lose his senses. It could also make even the Puritans worse than sycophants, lackeys and bootlickers. While beingcriticised for not playing by the rules and conventions of an open democratic society, he marched on and was able to unlock the hidden keys along the dark alleys that led to Aso Rock.

However, if it were in some advanced democracies where the electorate is the king and the sanctity of the ballot guaranteed, Tinubu would have been punished at the polls for his perceived arrogance and apparent disdain for the electorate. Since assuming office, he has travelled around the world, met with various leaders in search of Foreign Direct Investment. On the home front, he has read a N27.5 trillion budget along with its fiscal and economic policies. Nigerians, therefore, look forward to the implementation of these policies, his campaign programmes and their possible impacts on their lives in the New Year.