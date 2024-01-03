2023: A robust but challenging year, greater hope for 2024

…Ododo, Oteh, Idada share their thoughts

The Arts and Culture sector in Nigeria has always been vibrant and diverse, featuring a rich arras of various forms of artistic expression. In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the sector’s potential for economic growth and cultural preservation.

This has been due, largely, to the efforts, determination and focus of the practitioners and other stakeholders. Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage, which includes traditional art forms, music, literature, and more, continues to inspire and captivate both local and international audiences.

The Nigerian government has taken steps to support and promote the sector. Prominent among these is the ceding of the arts and culture sector from Information Ministry and the creation of Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy. Also, was the unveiling of a comprehensive eight-point plan, by the Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, that will ensure the growth of the creative sector. According to the Minister, she has received a mandate from the presidency and the people to ensure the growth of the creative sector, and to this end, she outlined a comprehensive eight-point plan, which include: Nigeria Destination 2030, a national initiative designed to grow the arts, culture and creative economy under one united vision; skills development will be prioritised through comprehensive training programs to ensure all professionals within the economy are well-prepared to excel in their respective fields; fastrack the improvement, creation and implementation of policy frameworks that effectively stimulate increased revenue generation, job creation, and sustainable growth across the entire sector. A key part of that strategy is Intellectual Property Protection to safeguard the creations of artists and content creators, fostering innovation and creativity. It also include creating enabling business environments, which will also entail prioritising infrastructural development aided by Digital transformation, provide modern facilities, transportation networks, and technology infrastructure, as well as the integration of arts, culture, and creative content onto digital platforms, harnessing technology to create new revenue streams; cultural heritage preservation and sustainability, safeguarding Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage while fostering tourism and economic growth.

These efforts aim to stimulate job creation, boost the economy, and showcase Nigerian talent on the global stage. Significantly, the Nigeria’s film industry, popularly known as Nollywood, the music industry have continued to gain global recognition. Nollywood has become one of the largest film industries in the world, consistently attracting audiences both within Nigeria and internationally, contributing significantly to the country’s cultural influence. Nigerian musicians are making waves, winning awards.

In terms of visual arts, Nigerian artists have gained recognition and acclaim. Art exhibitions and galleries continue to showcase the works of talented Nigerian artists, highlighting the country’s artistic diversity and creativity. Nigerian writers and poets also continue to make their mark on the literary scene, with notable authors receiving international accolades.

Some events that shaped the sector

The Lagos Book and Art Festival (LABAF), an annual arts festival founded by the Committee for Relevant Art (CORA), a Nigerian-based cultural organisation. Since its birth in 1999, the festival, dubbed “Africa’ Largest cultural picnic,” has manifested as a yearly ritual for top-notch publishers, adherent book lovers, literary activists and artists of all hues, attracting huge patronage from members of the public across ages and divergent persuasions. This year’s edition, the 25th in the series, was held from Monday November 13 to 19, at Freedom Park, Campbell Street Lagos, and virtually. The theme for the 2023 edition is THE RESET: History and the Darkling Plain, and it is designed to reflect on the various critical points in the history of Nigeria-and by extension the histories of rest of Africa and the world- through written texts and performances in drama, music, poetry and the visual arts etc.

Unarguably, one of the events that shaped the sector in 2023 is The Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited, (NLNG). The 2023 edition was on Drama, and at a colourful Grand Award Night in Lagos, themed “Redefinition”, the Advisory Board for the Prize announced ‘Grit’, authored by the playwright, Obari Gomba, as the winner of the $100,000 prize for the 2023 cycle on Drama.

Chairperson of the Advisory Board, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, made the announcement. She also announced Eyoh Asuquo Etim’s entry “Herstory versus ‘History’: A motherist rememory in Akachi Ezeigbo’s The Last of the Strong Ones and Chimamanda Adichie’s Half of a Yellow Sun” as the winner of The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism 2023, which comes with $10,000 prize money.

The winning book by Obari Gomba beat two other books on the shortlist of three, ‘The Ojuelegba Crossroads’ by Abideen Abolaji Ojomu and ‘Yamtarawala – The Warrior King’ by Henry Akubuiro. The book competed against 143 plays submitted for the competition in 2023.

Professor Hippolite Amadi, the 2023 winner of The Nigeria Prize for Science, also sponsored by NLNG, was awarded the prize money of $100,000 for his ground-breaking work on respiratory technologies for keeping Nigerian new-born babies alive. He was announced winner in September by the Advisory Board led by Professor Barth Nnaji.

The year also witnessed the annual Felabration, series of live theatre performances at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, National Theatre Marquee, Art Factory, Bariga, Lagos. There also the maiden edition of Enina Theatre Festival, held at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Benin City, Edo State. The 4th National Theatre Festival of Unity themed ‘Boundless Possibilities’. The event which was held inside the Marquee of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, had in attendance, the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa. In her address, the Minister who was represented by the Special Adviser, Visual Arts and Culture, Mrs. Moriam Ajaga, commended Prof. Ododo for initiating the festival, adding that the theme for this year’s edition, ‘Boundless Possibilities,’ evokes a sense of limitless potential, where imagination takes flight and creativity knows no bounds. She described the festival as magical celebration.

The 2023 edition of Ake Arts and Books Festival, the 11th in the series, brought together authors, poets, artists, storytellers, dancers, actors, musicians and thinkers from all over Africa and beyond. The festival took place November 22nd to 25th, 2023, at BON Hotel Ikeja Residence, Sobo Arobiodu Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, Nigeria.

In an interview with New Telegraph, General Manager/CEO, National Theatre, Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, said the Arts and Culture sector fared well in 2023.

“It has done so well. And I think, the creation of the Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, which has for once given us identity, and commitment by the government to the creative and culture sector to make visible impact on the Nigerian economy. Following up on that, the Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, came up with a strategic stakeholders summit where her vision, eight-point plan for the development of Nigeria’s creative economy vision was unveiled, and all the steps to be taken. And you can also see that for the first time in a long while, or even ever, the Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy has very good capital budget, over nine billion naira, which has never happened. And the plans to create awareness about our cultural heritage… in all the geopolitical zones and how we can creatively use them for economic advantage,” he said.

“With the new government, I am confident that within the next two years so much will be done.”

According to him, it has been a robust year for the National Theatre. “The edifice is being rehabilitated massively, but that has not stopped us from functioning. Rather, it has opened up for us areas of our mandate and engagement that hitherto have not been attended to. We are engaging with the Nigerian public, creating more awareness about cultural endowment and values. National Theatre, for once, has gone beyond venue rentals. It is now creating programmes to drive our mandate of presenting, projecting and preserving our cultural heritage. We are also paving ways for our youth to unleash their creative potentials for greater national economic gains.”

On his expectations for the sector in 2024, he said: “We expect that this year, so much will happen to the sector and instigate robust increase in the GDP of the Nigerian economy. And with the Creative Economy, the Ministry has a vision to significantly rival the contribution of the oil and gas sector to our GDP. Also, it is our expectation that in the new year, a brand new National Theatre will be delivered to the Nigerian public. Artists and everyone involved in the movie industry would have a lot to do with the National Theatre.

Also, in an interview with New Telegraph, Nigerian actor, poet, playwright and producer, Jude Idada, opines that the Arts and Culture sector fared well in 2023. He noted that in the film sub-sector several Nollywood films made their mark internationally on Netflix, Amazon Prime and the Festival circuit. “For example Mami Wata which one the prize for cinematography at Sundance and other festivals. It was also selected as the Nigerian entry for the Oscars where it was announced amongst the eighty eight films from around the world that were under consideration The Black Book was number one in several countries on Netflix. Other films and series achieved notable accomplishments locally and internationally.

“In music, several Nigerian musicians and singers made the cut for global award shows, both as winners, nominees and performers. Davido at the world cup, Rema at Fifa events etc. They sold out arenas all around the world and were on the charts.

“New acts also came on the scene to popular acclaim e.g Shallipopi, Odumodublvck etc. Some were on Barack Obama annual song list eg Burna boy, Davido, Asake and Olamide, Tems.

Idada also noted that, “in Literature, the richest prize in Africa, Nigeria Prize for Literature was held once again with Obari Gomba as the winner. Several Nigerian writers made the longlist and shortlist of global competitions like the Commonwealth Writers Prize, Womens Prize for Fiction, Caine Prize for African Writing etc.

“There were exhibitions by Bruce Onabrekpaye, and other painters, sculptors etc. Several states and organisations held and sponsored art events, like ArtEx, Edo state books and film festivals, Quramo Writers Prize etc

On the gains, loses and challenges, Idada said: “We gained a new ministry for the Creative Economy alongside having all forms of arts making their mark on the global scene. We lost the opportunity of having a global song festival Afrochella in Nigeria. We lost the chance of having a Nigerian Film in the final five for the International Feature Film award at the Oscars. We lost several notable artists.

“The economy and the value of the naira making it tough to produce quality art and discouraging for artists to remain artists.”

His expectations for the sector in 2024? “More quality art from diverse places and faces in Nigeria. More wins on the local and global scene. More progressive intervention and collaboration between the government and the artists to improve the arts contribution to GDP and to continually put Nigeria under the glowing limelight of the world.”

Renowned thespian and the Artistic Director of the acclaimed Jos Repertory Theatre, Dr. Patrick-Jude Oteh, also in an interview said nothing much changed, noting that “2023 was an election year and every election year is always a difficult one for the arts. But all things considered, nothing much changed.

“A lot of artistes are not politicians. We just want a clear space to practice our craft. So usually in an election year, we retreat into our cocoons until the noise is over. Most artistes being non-partisan, they simply wait out the period.

“Perhaps when this government settles down, we will see our gains and loses. For now we are just watching. And waiting like we have always done.”

He underscored the need for the talked about Endowment Fund for the Arts, noting that the fund will enable all artistes to get some funds no matter how little to do their work.

“Until this is done, the sector will simply be there. We have seen the budget document for the sector. It is an aberration in itself. Until we get more clarification. A lot of our challenges still has to do with funding which is still widely individual driven.”

On his expectations for the sector in 2024, he said: “A more focused and effective sector. And more robust policies that will be honest in purpose and intentions.”