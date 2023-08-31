2023/24 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw In Full

The group stage draw for this season’s Champions League has been completed in Monaco.
Here are the eight groups for 2023/24.
Group A
Bayern Munich
Manchester United
FC Copenhagen
Galatasaray
Group B
Sevilla
Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven
RC Lens
Group C
Napoli
Real Madrid
Braga
Union Berlin
Group D
Benfica
Inter
FC Salzburg
Real Sociedad
Group E
Feyenoord
Atlético de Madrid
Lazio
Celtic
Group F
Paris Saint-Germain
Borussia Dortmund
Milan
Newcastle
Group G
Manchester City
RB Leipzig
Crvena Zvezda
Young Boys
Group H
Barcelona
Porto
Shakhtar Donetsk
Royal Antwerp
The opening games will take place on September 19 and 20.