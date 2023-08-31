2023/24 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw In Full

The group stage draw for this season’s Champions League has been completed in Monaco.

Here are the eight groups for 2023/24.

Group A

Bayern Munich

Manchester United

FC Copenhagen

Galatasaray

Group B

Sevilla

Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven

RC Lens

Group C

Napoli

Real Madrid

Braga

Union Berlin

Group D

Benfica

Inter

FC Salzburg

Real Sociedad

Group E

Feyenoord

Atlético de Madrid

Lazio

Celtic

Group F

Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund

Milan

Newcastle

Group G

Manchester City

RB Leipzig

Crvena Zvezda

Young Boys

Group H

Barcelona

Porto

Shakhtar Donetsk

Royal Antwerp