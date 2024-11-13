2023-24 Season: Osimhen, Lookman Top List Of Best-performing Nigerian Players In Europe So Far

Share

As the European football season nears its halfway mark, several Nigerian players are making headlines with impressive performances across the continent. AJIBADE OLUSESAN examines these in-form Super Eagles stars, highlighting those who are poised for defining campaigns and stand out as some of the most promising Nigerian talents in Europe this season

Maduka Okoye (Udinese)

Very few African goalkeepers have secured a starting position in European clubs, but Okoye has accomplished this with relative ease, having played every minute of the 2024/2025 season for Udinese thus far.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper has successfully rebounded from a challenging career in England to establish himself as the undisputed number one at the Italian club.

The former Bayer Leverkusen youth player faced a difficult time at Watford, where he struggled to secure regular playing time, which ultimately cost him his place on the Super Eagles team.

Last summer, Udinese rescued him from his situation at Watford, and he has now become one of the top goalkeepers in Serie A, keeping three clean sheets in 12 league matches. He has played every minute in Serie A, totalling 1,080 minutes while conceding 18 goals.

He has also received one yellow card this season, during which he is considered one of Udinese’s best players. Although he has yet to reclaim the number one spot in the Super Eagles from Stanley Nwabali, he can rely on his consistency at the club level to achieve his goal sooner rather than later.

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce)

Not many players have had the opportunity to be coached by the legendary Jose Mourinho and to command regular playing time in a team managed by the Portuguese, which speaks to the quality Osayi-Samuel possesses.

Mourinho took over Fenerbahce last summer but his arrival did not affect OsayiSamuel’s position as the club’s number one right back.

The Portuguese so trusted the Nigerian that he handed him a starting role immediately after he returned from an injury that sidelined him for about five weeks.

So far this season, Osayi-Samuel has featured in five matches in the Super Lig, three in the UEFA Europa League, and three in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. Across the 10 matches he has played, he has accumulated a total of 769 minutes on the pitch.

He played his 100th match for the Yellow and Black in the club’s 4-0 win against Sivasspor last weekend. He has scored six league goals and a total of seven goals in official matches for Fenerbahçe, while also registering 14 assists, 8 of which came in the Super Lig since he signed for the outfit in January 2021.

Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest)

Nottingham Forest are the surprise package of the Premier League season with Nuno Espírito Santo’s men currently occupying the fifth place.

The cornerstone of their stunning start to the season has been their watertight defence with Super Eagles defender Aina being part of every minute of the show.

Aina has consistently produced an impressive performance for the Tricky Trees in the past weeks with a worldie of a goal in the 3-0 win at West Ham penultimate weekend aptly capturing his effort so far this season.

The former Torino star has played 11 Premier League matches, totalling 953 minutes of football with one goal to his credit so far this term.

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge)

The midfielder is one of the few Nigerians playing in the Champions League this season and he has posted an incredible performance for his Belgian side, Club Brugge in the European club competition just as as he has proved that he is one of the club’s most outstanding performers in the Jupiler Pro League.

His Player of the Month award in September is a testimony to the rave review his performance has enjoyed so far this season. The 23-year-old started 11 of the 12 league matches he has played racking up 885 minutes.

He has also played three of his club’s four Champions League matches missing out the 1-0 win against Aston Villa due to card suspension.

Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC)

Iwobi produced one of the best assists in the Premier League this season when he teed up substitute Harry Wilson with a sublime pass for Fulham’s second goal in their 2-0 with at Crystal Palace on Saturday and that spectacular effort summed up the midfielder’s impeccable form so far this season.

The 28-year-old has registered two goals and two assists in 11 league appearances for the Whites this season.

The former Arsenal star who moved to the Craven Cottage from Everton last summer is playing arguably his best football at Fulham and his manager Marco Silva is pleased with his showing. Silva maintains that Iwobi’s all-around performances have been instrumental to Fulham’s progress this season.

“Alex, for example, is being one of the best players so far this season, if not the best. From the first day of preseason, he’s been so, so brilliant.”

Tolu Arokodare (Genk)

Arokodare has emerged as one of Nigeria’s most exciting forward prospects in Europe, following a stellar season with Belgian side Genk.

The young striker has been in scintillating form, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in just 14 league matches, making him one of the most prolific Nigerian forwards currently playing in Europe.

Arokodare’s sharp instincts in front of goal, coupled with his physical presence and agility, have set him apart in the Belgian league, where he consistently troubles defenders and finishes with poise.

Despite his impressive goal-scoring record, Arokodare has yet to earn a call-up to the Nigerian national team. However, his performances are increasingly difficult to ignore, and it may only be a matter of time before Super Eagles selectors take notice.

Moses Simon (FC Nantes)

Moses Simon has been in outstanding form this season, emerging as a key figure for FC Nantes in Ligue 1. His impressive performances earned him the club’s Player of the Month award for September, and he was also named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Month.

Simon has been highly impactful in Nantes’ campaign, with a tally of three goals and four assists so far, making him the most decisive player for the team. His consistency and ability to create and convert chances have set him apart, as he remains a vital asset for Nantes’ attacking lineup.

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

Ademola Lookman has been in sensational form for Atalanta this season, establishing himself as one of Serie A’s and the UEFA Champions League’s top performers.

The Nigerian forward’s consistent impact in the Italian league has not only bolstered Atalanta’s campaign but also drawn attention across Europe.

As Atalanta heads to Germany for a Champions League showdown with Stuttgart, Lookman stands out as a player capable of seriously challenging the German side’s defence. The former Everton player has been on a hot streak, with five goals in his last five games, including standout performances against Napoli.

His season totals in Serie A are impressive, with six goals and five assists, making him a crucial asset for Atalanta’s attack. Lookman currently leads Serie A in direct goal involvement for 2024, with a remarkable 16 goals and 11 assists across all competitions this calendar year.

His Champions League performances have also shown promise, where he’s contributed two goals and an assist in Atalanta’s four matches in the group stage so far.

Lookman’s combination of speed, precision, and flair has made him a nightmare for defenders, both in Italy and on the European stage and he is now generally regarded as the top contender for the African Footballer of the Year awards after finishing in 14th position in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

Victor Boniface (Leverkusen)

Victor Boniface has been in impressive form this season, quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting Nigerian players in Europe.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 14 appearances across all competitions, including six goals in the Bundesliga alone.

Although Leverkusen are not enjoying a boisterous campaign as last season, Boniface has kept his status as one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga.

In the UEFA Champions League, Boniface has also made an impact, scoring once in his three group-stage appearances so far.

Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

Victor Osimhen has been a revelation for Galatasaray this season, swiftly becoming one of the standout players in Turkish football since his loan move from Napoli.

After a turbulent period surrounding his transfer—marked by a drawn-out saga filled with uncertainty—Osimhen has settled in at Galatasaray and is proving why he’s considered one of Africa’s finest talents.

His determination to make an impact was evident from the start, and he’s already netted six goals in the league and eight across all competitions, underscoring his lethal form in front of goal.

The current African Footballer of the Year has adapted quickly to the Turkish Super Lig, bringing his signature athleticism, sharp finishing, and relentless energy to Galatasaray’s attack.

