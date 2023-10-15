New Telegraph

October 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. 2023/24 NPFL Matchday…

2023/24 NPFL Matchday 3 Results, Current Standings

The 2023-2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 3 recorded 21 games in the 10 match venues across the country.

Three of the matchday games in the NPFL 2023-2024 season took place on Saturday, October 14, while the rest took place on October 15.

On Saturday, Sunshine Stars drew 1-1 with Heartland, Katsina United drew 0-0 with Lobi Stars, and Bendel Insurance beat Plateau United 1-0 at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

In the game against Bayelsa United and Remo Stars at the Samson Siasia Sports Stadium on Sunday, Remo stunned the hosts with a 1-2 victory.

Apart from the away win, other games ended in home wins except Sporting Lagos and Doma United who drew 0-0 in Lagos. Rivers United and Kwara United also played a 0-0 draw in Port Harcourt.

READ ALSO:

Below are all the results of the NPFL Matchday three

Sunshine Stars vs Heartland
1-1

Katsina Utd vs Lobi Stars
0-0

Bendel vs Plateau Utd
1-0

Bayelsa United vs Remo Stars
1-2

Shooting Stars vs Gombe United
2-1

Sporting Lagos vs Doma United
0-0

Enyimba vs Akwa United
3-2

Abia Warriors vs Kano Pillars
1-0

Enugu Rangers vs Niger Tornadoes
2-1

Rivers Utd vs Kwara United
0-0

2023-2024 Current Standings

After matchday three of the 2023-2024 NPFL campaign, Bendel Insurance is occupying the first spot with 6 points in two games. Enugu Rangers, Abia Warriors, Remo Stars, and Shooting Stars, are occupying second, third, fourth, and fifth spots with 6 points in three games, respectively.

As for the relegation zone, Akwa United are sitting at the bottom of the table with 1 point in three games. Heartland is 19th with 2 points in three games, while Kano Pillars are occupying the 18th spot with 3 points in three games.

Tags:

Read Previous

Blessing CEO Reacts As Tatto Artist Calls Her Out Over Refusal To Pay For BBL Scars
Read Next

Miniterial Appointments: Tinubu Fair To All Regions – Eze