2023/24 NPFL Matchday 3 Results, Current Standings

The 2023-2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 3 recorded 21 games in the 10 match venues across the country.

Three of the matchday games in the NPFL 2023-2024 season took place on Saturday, October 14, while the rest took place on October 15.

On Saturday, Sunshine Stars drew 1-1 with Heartland, Katsina United drew 0-0 with Lobi Stars, and Bendel Insurance beat Plateau United 1-0 at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

In the game against Bayelsa United and Remo Stars at the Samson Siasia Sports Stadium on Sunday, Remo stunned the hosts with a 1-2 victory.

Apart from the away win, other games ended in home wins except Sporting Lagos and Doma United who drew 0-0 in Lagos. Rivers United and Kwara United also played a 0-0 draw in Port Harcourt.

NPFL season opener paints story of hope Below are all the results of the NPFL Matchday three Sunshine Stars vs Heartland

1-1 Katsina Utd vs Lobi Stars

0-0 Bendel vs Plateau Utd

1-0 Bayelsa United vs Remo Stars

1-2 Shooting Stars vs Gombe United

2-1 Sporting Lagos vs Doma United

0-0 Enyimba vs Akwa United

3-2 Abia Warriors vs Kano Pillars

1-0 Enugu Rangers vs Niger Tornadoes

2-1 Rivers Utd vs Kwara United

0-0 2023-2024 Current Standings After matchday three of the 2023-2024 NPFL campaign, Bendel Insurance is occupying the first spot with 6 points in two games. Enugu Rangers, Abia Warriors, Remo Stars, and Shooting Stars, are occupying second, third, fourth, and fifth spots with 6 points in three games, respectively. As for the relegation zone, Akwa United are sitting at the bottom of the table with 1 point in three games. Heartland is 19th with 2 points in three games, while Kano Pillars are occupying the 18th spot with 3 points in three games.