2023/24 NPFL Matchday 3 Results, Current Standings

The 2023-2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 3 recorded 21 games in the 10 match venues across the country.
Three of the matchday games in the NPFL 2023-2024 season took place on Saturday, October 14, while the rest took place on October 15.
On Saturday, Sunshine Stars drew 1-1 with Heartland, Katsina United drew 0-0 with Lobi Stars, and Bendel Insurance beat Plateau United 1-0 at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.
In the game against Bayelsa United and Remo Stars at the Samson Siasia Sports Stadium on Sunday, Remo stunned the hosts with a 1-2 victory.
Apart from the away win, other games ended in home wins except Sporting Lagos and Doma United who drew 0-0 in Lagos. Rivers United and Kwara United also played a 0-0 draw in Port Harcourt.
Below are all the results of the NPFL Matchday three
Sunshine Stars vs Heartland
1-1
Katsina Utd vs Lobi Stars
0-0
Bendel vs Plateau Utd
1-0
Bayelsa United vs Remo Stars
1-2
Shooting Stars vs Gombe United
2-1
Sporting Lagos vs Doma United
0-0
Enyimba vs Akwa United
3-2
Abia Warriors vs Kano Pillars
1-0
Enugu Rangers vs Niger Tornadoes
2-1
Rivers Utd vs Kwara United
0-0
2023-2024 Current Standings
After matchday three of the 2023-2024 NPFL campaign, Bendel Insurance is occupying the first spot with 6 points in two games. Enugu Rangers, Abia Warriors, Remo Stars, and Shooting Stars, are occupying second, third, fourth, and fifth spots with 6 points in three games, respectively.
As for the relegation zone, Akwa United are sitting at the bottom of the table with 1 point in three games. Heartland is 19th with 2 points in three games, while Kano Pillars are occupying the 18th spot with 3 points in three games.