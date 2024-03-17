New Telegraph

March 17, 2024
2023/24 FA Cup S'Finals Draw In Full, Chelsea Get Toughest Tie

Just after the last  FA Cup quarter-final game, the English Football Federation announced the draw for the semi-final stage of the campaign.

The defending champions of the FA Cup, Manchester City have been paired with London-based club, Chelsea who once stopped them from winning the UEFA Champions League in May 2021.

Interestingly, Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final was the last time the Blues beat coach Pep Guardiola’s team.

Hence, it will be a great test for coach Mauricio Porchetino and his boys who waited until the last minutes of their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Leicester City before they were able to grab a 4-2 win.

They will now meet with the reigning treble-winners (Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup) in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on April 20, 2024.

On the other hand, Manchester United have gotten themselves relatively easy opponents. The Premier League giants have been paired to take on 8th-placed Championship club, Coventry City.

Coventry City stunned Premier League club, Wolves out of the FA Cup in the quarter-final stage and they will fancy a chance of doing the same against Manchester United who got to the semi-finals after beating Liverpool 4-3.

The encounter will take place at Wembley Stadium in a yet-to-be-determined kick-off time on April 21.

 

