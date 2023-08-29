New Telegraph

2023/2024 Session: UI Admits 4,200 Students

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, has disclosed that no fewer than four thousand, two hundred students have been admitted by the institution for the new academic year.

Adebowale made this disclosure during the reception held for the new students on Sunday at the Chapel of Resurrection, UI campus.

The VC, while speaking, disclosed that over 20,000 candidates sat for the university’s post-UTME, but explained that 4,200 students were offered admission.

He spoke further by saying that of the total admitted, only 3,983 accepted the offers. He therefore counselled the students to see their admission as a privilege.

He advised them to choose their friends carefully, and follow the rules and regulations of the university.

He equally advised the students to see their academic pursuits as their priority assignments, while all other pursuits should be considered as additional benefits.

“Over 20,000 candidates sat for the University’s Post-UTME.

“4,200 were offered admissions, and only 3983 accepted the offers of admission”, he said.

