2022 Video Of Mohbad Mentioning Names Of People After His Life (Video)

Following the enquiries into the death of Nigerian artist, Mohbad, an old video has surfaced online capturing moments where the 27-year-old singer was calling out names of those after his life.

In the video, Mohbad could be year screaming his record label mates, Zino, Tunde, Idris, Maye Jnr, and a few others as those after his life during the time he was a signed artist under Marlian Music.

In the viral video, Mohbad was seen crying profusely while mentioning the names of some of the artists under Marlian Music, adding that these individuals were after his life.

His cry was heard, alongside others who were also in the car crying with their voice shaking, many others were heard in the video, which has captured the attention of individuals who have taken to the comment page of the post to react.

READ ALSO: Mohbad’s Death: Bella Shmurda Cancels Canadian Tour.

Mohbad’s Death: We’re Waiting To Hear From Bella Shmurda – Police.

Mohbad’s Father Speaks On Son’s Final Moment (Video). See some reactions below: @Nzubechi1_: “At this point, y’all should stop! There is a lot of evidence, but nothing will be done. He will not get justice because those should do the needful collude.” @eljumick: “Evidence everywhere still police Dey deliberate when the moon goes give them instructions to commence an investigation.” @Hybriddave_7: “They wanted this guy gone so long that he stood up against them, called for help but no one did anything until he was finally defeated, this is sad, so sad. Please bring all those Marlian music down.” @RealQueenBee__: “Mohbad tried all within his powers to save his life but those who are supposed to protect him failed him.” @philipphanos: “I think we didn’t give him much attention with all the videos he kept on posting.” @Abudris: “I have so many questions, where were all these videos and evidence when they were bullying him and why didn’t he speak up about it to the authorities.” @official_adags: “They knew all these people yet nobody came to his help. This is where you miss the late OBAMA DMW.” Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)