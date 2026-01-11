2022 Retirement Age Law Marginalises Non-Teaching School Workers – NASU

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has criticized the implementation of the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act (2022), calling it discriminatory and unfair to non-teaching staff in basic and post-basic education.

NASU argued that while the law extended the retirement age for teachers, it deliberately excluded critical non-teaching personnel such as administrators, bursars, laboratory technicians, librarians, ICT officers, guidance counsellors, cleaners, and security staff — workers essential to the effective operation of schools.

In a position paper titled “Rethinking Equity in Nigeria’s Education Policy: The Neglect of Basic and Post-Basic Education Workers”, NASU General Secretary Prince Peters Adeyemi stated that the policy has deepened long-standing inequalities within the education workforce.

He said, “Education is widely recognised as the foundation of national development, yet government policy continues to reflect deep inequities. While welfare issues in tertiary institutions often receive attention, workers in basic and post-basic education, especially non-teaching staff, are persistently marginalised.”

Adeyemi noted that the 2022 retirement-age reform aimed to retain experienced teachers and improve learning outcomes, but described it as “an incomplete policy that ignores the integrated nature of school systems.”

According to him, excluding non-teaching staff creates an artificial hierarchy of value, demoralises essential workers, increases staff turnover, and ultimately undermines the quality of education.

He stressed that schools operate as ecosystems and cannot function effectively without support staff. The selective application of the law, he argued, contradicts Nigeria’s constitutional obligations and international labour standards, including Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which mandates equal and adequate educational opportunities, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, International Labour Organisation Conventions 100 and 111, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

“The exclusion of non-teaching staff from welfare-enhancing policies clearly violates the principles of fairness, equity, and natural justice,” Adeyemi said.

He further lamented systemic bias favoring tertiary institutions, noting that staff in universities and polytechnics often enjoy better conditions due to stronger union influence, while workers in basic and post-basic education rarely resort to industrial action and remain vulnerable to neglect.

Adeyemi linked the marginalization of basic education workers to Nigeria’s poor learning outcomes, emphasizing that weak support at foundational levels affects tertiary education and national development.

NASU called on Federal and State Governments to urgently review the law’s implementation, ensure uniform adoption across states, and extend retirement-age benefits to non-teaching staff. The union also urged governments to develop comprehensive welfare packages covering housing, healthcare, workplace safety, and professional development, while strengthening funding and accountability in basic education institutions.

He concluded: “The Harmonised Retirement Age Act represents progress, but its exclusion of non-teaching staff exposes deeper systemic inequities. Teachers alone cannot drive learning outcomes. Every school depends on a network of support staff whose contributions are indispensable.”