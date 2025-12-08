2021 Audit Report: Ijaw Group Faults Reps’ Invitation Of PAP’s Boss

The Ijaw Youths Network has faulted the House of Representatives for tackling the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, over alleged financial irregularities highlighted against the agency in the 2021 audit report of the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

According to the group, it is curious that the House Committee on Public Accounts is dragging Otuaro to answer questions on the alleged breaches that predated his appointment.

The IYN, in a statement yesterday signed by its National President, Frank Ebikabo, and the Secretary, Federal Ebiaridor, stated that Otuaro was appointed in March 2024, three years after the audit report on previous administrations at the agency.

The group said the committee’s threat to use warrant of arrest to compel Otuaro to appear at its public hearing on the 2021 audit report concerning deployments of funds three years before his appointment is curious and unnecessary.

They wondered why the committee would keep insisting that Otuaro should provide explanations on issues that did not take place under him, stressing that the move defies logic.

The IYN members noted that the committee could reach out those those who held sway at the PAP when the funds involved were withdrawn rather than making it an affair of a Otuaro. The group urged the committee to leave the PAP Administrator alone and seek other ways to get clarity on the issues they are dealing with.