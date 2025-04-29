2020 US Election: DOGE Applauds DOJ For Prosecuting Iraqi National For Illegal Voting

Share

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Theled by tech billionaire Elon Musk, has praised the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) for charging Akeel Abdul Jamiel, an Iraqi national, with illegally voting in the 2020 US presidential election.

The DOJ’s action follows a statement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, which announced the charges against Jamiel on Friday.

US Attorney John A. Sarcone described Jamiel’s actions as “a callous and illegal act,” emphasizing the DOJ’s commitment to investigating and prosecuting schemes that undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

In response, DOGE issued a statement on X, commending the DOJ’s efforts. “Great job by @TheJusticeDept for prosecuting voter fraud where a non-citizen voted in a federal election,” the post read.

DOGE further noted that Jamiel had a prior arrest for first-degree assault and was receiving federal benefits, underscoring that “only American citizens can vote in American elections.”

The charges stem from Jamiel’s alleged participation in the 2020 presidential election, in which Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump.

The DOJ’s swift action reflects ongoing efforts to safeguard the electoral system, with DOGE’s public endorsement highlighting the importance of addressing voter fraud.

